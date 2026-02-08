Has Riley Gaines Joined the Viral Mar-a-Lago Face Trend? Here’s What Netizens Think!

Riley Gaines has been spotted around plenty of Trump administration employees quite frequently since publicly endorsing President Donald Trump. Lately, speculations of her turning into a ‘MAGA woman’ have been making the rounds on social media.

Many claim the former swimmer joined in on the viral Mar-a-Lago face trend. Eagle-eyed netizens and conspiracy theorists have zeroed in on one common assumption between all the MAGA women: plastic surgery.

Many allege that women who are either fully part of the Trump administration or support the President and his campaign have a specific look.

That aesthetic includes fuller lips, tighter skin on the face and neck, and a defined-ish jawline. Netizens claim MAGA-supporting women go through an array of cosmetic procedures like Botox, lip fillers, face lifts, and more.

Influential figures like Laura Sanchez, Susan Dell, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kristi Noem, Erika Kirk, and more are among the many included in this Mar-a-Lago face trend online.

Similarly, a recent before-and-after picture of Riley Gaines’ face analyzed by Nicki Swift pointed towards rumors of an alleged plastic surgery.

Upon taking a closer look, the outlet concluded that Gaines might have gotten some work done, including lip fillers and tighter skin. However, Gaines has strongly denied the allegations whenever she was been asked about going after the knife.

Gaines recently posted a picture alongside White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who at the time was in her 5th month of pregnancy. Netizens couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the two.

Apart from them having blonde hair, some cited this viral Mar-a-Lago face trend as a reason for their similarities.

One particular user shared a collage of some of the Trump-supporting women who are suspected of having had cosmetic enhancements. The list also included a before-and-after of Leavitt over the years.

A majority of these pictures had the same link: lots of fillers, facelifts, Botox, rhinoplasty, and more. Referring to the possible surgeries, another user said, “All that cosmetic work just to still look like s—.” A third one responded sarcastically, writing, “Of course, they’re standing in front of the plaques.”

A fourth one pointed out, “I see you both had the same Mar-a-Lago plastic surgeon.” Likewise, many called out Riley Gaines for her alleged cosmetic enhancements.

Others questioned their glowing and tight skin and expressed their surprise about the same. However, it is to be noted that all conversations surrounding cosmetic surgeries are not speculation.

Neither Riley Gaines nor the other MAGA women mentioned above has ever admitted to going under the knife.

However, apart from speculation about Gaines joining the Mar-a-Lago face trend, netizens also flooded her comment section with compliments about how she and Leavitt were “strong, independent women.”

In her post on X, Gaines gushed about Leavitt as she’s working through her pregnancy, completing White House duties. She referred to Leavitt as a ‘Superwoman,’ which is what many of her followers and supporters agreed with.

Gaines continues to actively advocate for Trump’s campaign to ‘Make America Great Again.’ Since getting tied in 5th place with a transgender athlete at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship in 2022, Gaines has been calling for a ban on transgender athletes competing in sports.