Harvey Weinstein Claims Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Owes Her Career’ to Him in First Rikers Island Prison Interview

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein claimed in a recent interview that actress Gwyneth Paltrow owes her career to him as part of his first interview from prison on Rikers Island. He criticized Paltrow after the latter leveled accusations against him years ago.

Weinstein also slammed other people in Hollywood whom he said he considered his friends, but later turned their backs on him. During the #MeToo movement, more than 100 women came forward accusing Weinstein of harassment. Paltrow was one of the women who accused the producer of misconduct.

Weinstein told Hollywood Reporter, “She was a good friend of mine. I don’t know what drove her to do what she did. To make such a big deal over nothing.”

Harvey Weinstein is still mad after Gwyneth Paltrow came forward with claims that helped lead to his downfall https://t.co/7eChjhNgy8 🔗 pic.twitter.com/2r1Fc13491 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 10, 2026

On the other hand, the incident reportedly deeply impacted Paltrow, who then confided in her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt. Weinstein received a 23-year prison sentence in New York and 16 years in Los Angeles over the sexual misconduct allegations.

The producer, however, has repeatedly denied the allegations and described a different version of events. He said, “I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, ‘How about a massage?’ And she just went, ‘No, I don’t think so. I got the message. I never put my hands on her.

Paltrow spoke publicly about the incident that happened in the 1990s. This was one of many accusations against Weinstein during the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein, on the contrary, claimed that Paltrow stabbed him in the back. He stated, “But then Gwyneth goes on The Howard Stern Show and The New York Times and makes a big deal about it all. She knows that nothing happened. But this person, who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back.”

Harvey Weinstein whines that Gwyneth Paltrow betrayed him after massage request her then-fiancé Brad Pitt confronted him over https://t.co/t231RqpR5d pic.twitter.com/YJubtg3J0H — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2026

The 73-year-old continued to defend himself, saying that he did not assault women. Weinstein claimed that he overplayed his hand and was overly seductive. He, however, agreed to being pushy and making unsuccessful passes at women. He added, “I overstepped my boundaries. That’s for sure. I could be a horrible bully.”

Despite agreeing to all this, he stated that he never committed the crimes that several women accused him of. Currently, Weinstein is serving his sentence and called his time in prison “hell.” He said that he spends most of his time alone in his cell and has limited human contact.