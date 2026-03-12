Harvey Weinstein Claims Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie ‘Destroyed’ His Career

Harvey Weinstein recently appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from prison, where he blamed Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette for his downfall. The movie producer denied all allegations that were leveled against him.

In the interview, Weinstein said, “I’m just going to say Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie — they just exaggerated. They wanted to be part of the club. And they destroyed me.”

Among the actresses listed as his victims, it was Jolie and Paltrow who first spoke up, which led to the 2017 probe by The New York Times. Paltrow, who was allegedly on good terms with Weinstein, accused the producer of trying to lure her into his hotel room when she was 22.

At that time, Jolie also alleged that Weinstein invited her to his room, where she had a “bad experience.”

When asked by the interviewer why he remains particularly upset with Paltrow among all the accusers, Weinstein said, “Because she was a good friend of mine.”

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t know what drove her to do what she did. To make such a big deal over nothing. I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, ‘How about a massage?’ And she just went, ‘No, I don’t think so.; I got the message. I never put my hands on her.”

He continued, “She knows that nothing happened. But this person, who was a friend and who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back. She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won’t forgive her for that.”

During the interview at Rikers Island, where he is currently serving his 16-year sentence, the producer acknowledged that there was a “power imbalance” between him and the women who accused him.

However, he denied the sexual abuse allegations against him, instead claiming that his behavior could be described as “over-flirtation” and sometimes “foolish acts.” During his interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, the Miramax Films co-founder said, “I cheated on both my wives. That’s immoral. But I did not assault them. That is the big lie of all of this. I won’t apologize for something I didn’t do. I will be proven innocent. That I promise you.”

The interviewer asked him, “In Greek tragedies, the hero is felled by a fatal flaw. What do you think yours was?” Weinstein responded, “I overstepped my boundaries. That’s for sure. I could be a horrible bully. I used power in an arrogant way (…) I’m ashamed of that behavior, and I see it now in ways that I couldn’t before.”