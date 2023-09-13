The One Direction heartthrob who used to be this cute boy to swoon over has transformed drastically into a hunk at the age of 28. His style and ripped physique have now become the most noted attributes apart from his artistic skills. On a scorching Saturday in North London, Harry Styles was seen enjoying a refreshing swim, taking full advantage of the record-breaking heatwave that had enveloped the city. The As It Was artist opted for a shirtless look, proudly displaying his well-defined abs and an extensively inked body, all while donning a simple pair of dark green swim shorts from H&M worth $14.99, reports Page Six.

Styles, aged 29, also showcased his impressive back muscles, which were visibly well-defined, as he gracefully dived into a bathing pond located in the upscale Hampstead neighborhood. The Matilda singer wore his swim trunks positioned low on his hips, strategically highlighting his chiseled abs. With a head-first dive off a pier, he not only showcased his rock-hard abdominal muscles but also flexed his back and shoulder muscles with impressive finesse. “He kept a low profile and went mostly unrecognized. He was swimming laps and practicing his diving," an onlooker told The US Sun.

Harry Styles taking a swim in London. https://t.co/y19iFrSbxk — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2023

On Saturday, Britain experienced its hottest day of the year thus far, with the temperature soaring to 91.8 degrees Fahrenheit. This marked the sixth consecutive day of temperatures surpassing 86 degrees, as reported by Reuters. Yesterday, the UK experienced higher temperatures than Ibiza, a popular Mediterranean destination. Areas including Manchester, the Midlands, and Wales received a yellow warning for thunderstorms, which concluded at 9 p.m. on that same day. Temperatures are set to revert to the typical monthly average of 17°C (62.6°F) by the middle of the week according to the reports given in The U.S. Sun.

Even though the former 1D member seemed to be enjoying some solitary time as he took a refreshing dip in the water over the weekend, he has been in the company of his rumored new girlfriend, Taylor Russell, for a significant portion of the summer. Styles and the 29-year-old Lost in Space star were initially seen together in London in June. In the subsequent month, Russell joined the Grammy winner during his Love on Tour shows in Vienna and Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Taylor Russell is the first woman Harry Styles has been romantically linked to since the incident in March where he was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo. The Late Night Talking singer had a prior relationship with his Don't Worry Darling director and co-star, Olivia Wilde. The couple parted ways in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating, though Styles publicly displayed his affection by getting an "Olivia" tattoo during a vacation in Italy in July.

