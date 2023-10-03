Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were seen on a coffee run in North London on Sunday, holding hands the whole time. The two were seen strolling hand in hand and side by side, giving the impression that they were relaxed and at ease with one another. Both of them donned sunglasses beneath their baseball caps and dark clothing: the former wore black leggings while the latter wore a black puffer coat over a sweatshirt.

NAURT HARRY STYLES AND TAYLOR RUSSEL JUST WALKING PASSED MY WORK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/SAsRrsRfW5 — riley (@r_ileymaybe) August 10, 2023

As his separation from Wilde became public knowledge, Styles was soon seen kissing model Emily Ratajkowski in public. But then he was first seen with Russell at a gallery, post which, the duo was photographed strolling around Vienna together. Russell was also spotted in the VIP area during Harry's Love On Tour's stop. The fact that Styles attended the London premiere of Russell's play The Effect at the National Theatre further fueled the rumors. Photos taken by The Daily Mail during the after-party show the happy couple chatting it up with Styles's pal James Corden and his wife.

Taylor Russel y Harry Styles en Londres. pic.twitter.com/jBpZwkO4wu — Magazine Virtual by German Delgado (@MgazineVirtual) August 10, 2023

Taylor told The Face in a recent interview, "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you." Taylor said she is willing to do so despite being burnt in the past, no matter how challenging it may be. She continued, "But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now. My experience the past couple of years, [with] people I've really trusted, things weren't held in a way that I would've appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit."

For every1 this is the photo Harry Styles seen with Taylor Russel. pic.twitter.com/B2dHEukVbf — marlene 🍒 (@marleneshousee) July 16, 2023

She confessed to the outlet that she "opened up and allowed people" to get to know her better. She said, "I'm already a homebody. If it's not for work, I'm not somebody who is going to be at things purely because I have anxieties in the ways that I do, in the ways that we all do, which is not unique." Russell was questioned about her preferred drug of choice during the interview and she replied, "Does love count? I guess love. I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug, you feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you'd do anything for them. You’re like, ​'I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.' That feels like, especially when you're not in love all the time… I have my distinct loves of my life and so I can remember the feelings of them pretty specifically and intensely... When I think about them, and being in love, it definitely feels like a drug. But honestly, I didn't experiment with drugs much when I was a teenager and in my twenties."

When it comes to skill, neither Styles nor Russell are lacking. Since she was 18 years old, she has worked as a professional actor and dancer. She has walked the catwalk for Loewe and been featured in ad campaigns for big brands like Chanel, but she also co-wrote, directed, and produced the documentary short The Heart Still Hums, which won an award in 2020. In the 2022 drama Bones and All directed by Luca Guadagnino, she co-starred with Timothée Chalamet and won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on September 10, 2022.

