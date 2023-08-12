Harry Styles and James Corden Support Taylor Russell at Her London Play’s Opening Night

Harry Styles made an appearance in London to show his support for Taylor Russell. The British pop artist, 29, and the Canadian actress, also 29, were seen at the opening night of her play The Effect at the National Theatre on Wednesday.

Photos from the after-show party were acquired by The Daily Mail, and they show the two of them laughing and cuddling. Strapless-dressed Russell was spotted placing a hand on Styles' shoulder, while Styles was seen placing a hand on Russell's lower back. Hugs were exchanged between Russell and his old buddy James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, who were also present at the party with the As It Was singer.

Fans first noticed Styles and Russell together in late June. On July 8, the Waves star saw Harry Styles in concert in Vienna as part of his Love on Tour. E! Online claims that after Russell danced along with the ex-One Direction member during his performance, the two were seen strolling around the Austrian capital city. Photos obtained by TMZ show Taylor in a "VIP tent" with members of Harry's crew, who seem to be operating the performance from behind a control panel and a bank of monitors.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/g9e7ui4NzH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

The 28-year-old, dressed impeccably in a white dress and trendy bob haircut, danced enthusiastically during Harry's whole performance. The couple was also seen in a video that went viral before his play in the Austrian capital, adding fuel to the romance rumors. This occurs shortly after sightings of Harry and Taylor, presumably holding hands, near the end of June.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was briefly connected to model Emily Ratajkowski at the beginning of the year. Ratajkowski was seen at a few of the singer's March gigs and later that month the two were pictured kissing in Tokyo, according to People. The couple were seen kissing many times in the photographs and video. Ratajkowski was in a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt, while Styles wore a white shirt with a black jacket and matching leggings.

Olivia and the kids at Harry's show 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M1EVONWV9z — Olivia Wilde Updates (@WildeUpdates) November 16, 2021

Reports of a connection between Styles and Ratajkowski surfaced following the musician's breakup with Olivia Wilde at the end of last year. In November, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the director and actress, 39, and the As It Was singer, 24, were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, with sources saying the "very amicable decision" was made due to Styles' ongoing touring schedule and Wilde's focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

After meeting in September 2020 on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling, the mother of two and Styles made their public debut as a relationship in January 2021 when they were caught holding hands at a wedding. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has been lately connected to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her 2022 split from film director Sebastian Bear-McClard.

