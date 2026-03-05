Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Mexican Billionaire

Emma Watson has seemingly found love after she claimed to be “self-partnered” in a 2019 Vogue interview. The Harry Potter star was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery man.

According to People Magazine, the man was later identified as Mexican billionaire businessman Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, connected to linked to Grupo Bal, the Baillères business empire.

His family is reportedly the fourth richest in Mexico, with ties to the fields of insurance, retail, finance and mining. Gonzalo graduated with a degree in Economics from ITAM and currently serves as the CEO of the AI tech company, Lok.

Watson was seen with Gonzalo at an airport in the new photos. The Beauty and the Beast star donned a casual fit and was reportedly seen kissing her alleged boyfriend.

They also went out for drinks and dinner later. The couple was first spotted together in the French Alps back in late 2025 and are now openly romancing each other.

Emma Watson is reportedly dating Mexican businessman Gonzalo Hevia Baillères. pic.twitter.com/h8dqVcjrv6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 5, 2026



Before her romance with the Mexican billionaire, Watson had claimed to be happily single. She said, “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.” Moreover, she also opened up about the pressure of getting married while speaking to Jay Shetty.

She said, “I think we’re being pressured and forced into this thing that I believe is a kind of miracle. I might never be worthy of it. I hope it happens to me but I don’t feel entitled to it. It will either be part of the purpose here and my destiny or it won’t.”

Fans were happy with the new update on Watson’s relationship and wished the couple good luck. One X user commented, “Glad to see Emma’s doing well. If she’s happy, that’s all that matters. I don’t just say this as a fan, I say it because even though I’ve not yet had the pleasure of meeting her(ongoing wish)in person, I’ve come to consider her a friend.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

​New Couple Alert! 📸 Emma Watson and Mexican billionaire heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères spotted kissing at an airport, seemingly confirming months of dating rumors. The tech CEO and “Harry Potter” star have been inseparable from the French Alps to Mexico City.… pic.twitter.com/ogSp2Hh008 — Great Facts House (@SKithiyon56925) March 5, 2026



Another one added, “Good luck and much happiness to Emma Watson.” The third one posted, “From fighting for equal rights to dating a billionaire mining heir, the plot twist we didn’t see coming.”

However, some people also issued some warnings for Watson. Some social media users claimed that Gonzalo’s last relationship did not end on good terms. While some said Watson’s choice this time did not align with her values since she has been a long-term feminist advocate.