“Hands Off Our Grandma” – ICE Arrest of 73-Year-Old Woman Who Has Lived in the US for Over 3 Decades Sparks Outrage

Harjit Kaur, 73, has been living in the United States for as long as 33 years. So, it came as a shock to her family when she was detained by ICE as part of Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown.

The community is now outraged and protesting against her arrest. The elderly woman, who is an immigrant from India, was residing in California’s East Bay and was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.

As reported by The Indian Express, Kaur’s family claimed that she had no past criminal record. They also added that when the ICE dropped in on Monday for one of their regular check-ins, which happen every six months, the woman completely complied with them. The agency asked Kaur to come to their San Francisco office to submit some additional paperwork. When she arrived there, she was detained and held at the detention center in Bakersfield.

“We are all just in a state of shock,” Sukhdeep Kaur, her granddaughter, said, as reported by Berkleyside. She added that Kaur was a “mother figure” to the community and “everyone’s grandma.” She also described her as an “independent, selfless, and hard-working” individual.

“I never thought something like this would happen, especially with her history and her being such a huge part of the community. It’s just outrageous,” said Sukhdeep. According to Harjit’s daughter-in-law, in 2012, her asylum case was denied. Following that, the elderly woman had “faithfully reported” to the San Francisco ICE every six months for over 13 years now.

In East Bay, California, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained 73-year-old Harjit Kaur, a development that has sparked strong protests from the Sikh and immigrant community. Supporters argue that although ICE claims she was living in the U.S. illegally, she… pic.twitter.com/uaXKZifYqN — Amit Bhardwaj (@AmmyBhardwaj) September 15, 2025

According to Berkleyside’s report, the 73-year-old has been a East Bay resident for over three decades now. In particular, she had been living in Hercules. Kaur had also been working for over 20 years at Sari Palace on University Avenue in Berkley. She was also a regular at the El Sobrante Sikh Gurdwara in Contra Costa County.

Following her arrest, the whole community has spoken up. As reported by KTVU, a large group of people from her community gathered in El Sobrante to show their support for the woman. A few people also gathered at the intersection of Appian Way and San Pablo Dam Road last Friday, protesting against the administration for Kaur’s arrest.

She’s 73 years old, suffering in a Bakersfield jail after 13 years of problem-free immigration check-ins. She’s a seamstress paying taxes, caring for her grandchildren, and supporting charities. We are fighting so many cases like just hers across the nation. #FreeHarjitKaur https://t.co/2VBogBE3ti pic.twitter.com/oayYxuQ6md — Amar Shergill Californiawala (@AmarShergillCA) September 13, 2025

Many were seen holding placards that read, “She’s no criminal,” and “Hands off our grandma.” There were also signs that had the phrase “Bring grandma home.” Apart from people on foot, many cars also showed support for Harjit by honking that evening.

According to a report by ABC7News, Kaur came to the United States in 1992 from India. She was a single mother at that time with two sons.