Haitian Gang Member With 17 Convictions Still in ICE Custody One Year Later

In January 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston team apprehended a 25-year-old Haitian gang member with 17 prior criminal convictions. Nearly a full year later, Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles reportedly remains in custody.

According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Charles is detained at an ICE facility in Louisiana despite having a deportation order. Melugin added that Charles, who was arrested on Jan. 22, 2025, “continues to use every legal avenue & appeal to try to avoid deportation.”

Footage of Charles’ arrest last year captured him yelling “[expletive] Trump” after he was placed in an SUV. ICE said Charles entered the United States lawfully on July 13, 2013, in Miami, but later violated the terms of his lawful admission.

“I’m not going back to Haiti!” Charles declared, later adding, “Yo, Biden forever, bro! Thank Obama for everything that he did for me, bro!”

Remember the viral video of the Haitian gang member with 17 convictions who was picked up by federal authorities? He is reportedly still in US custody at an ICE facility in Louisiana despite having a deportation order: pic.twitter.com/fjY2iTgUlR — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 19, 2026

Charles had previously been arrested, charged, and convicted of 17 crimes between Aug. 16, 2022, and Aug. 14, 2024. According to ICE, those offenses included:

Possession of and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

Distribution of controlled substances

Trespassing

Carrying a dangerous weapon, to wit: brass knuckles

Possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of ammunition without a permit

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery

Resisting arrest

“Mr. Charles is illegally present in the United States and has consistently broken our laws, causing significant harm to the residents of Massachusetts,” acting field office director Patricia H. Hyde said in a January 2025 ICE release. “ERO Boston will not tolerate the repeated victimization of our New England neighborhoods. We will continue our mission to apprehend such illegal alien offenders and remove them from our communities.”

ERO Boston previously issued an immigration detainer against Charles in April 2023 following one of those arrests. However, the Norfolk House of Correction in Dedham, Mass., released him that October. In a January 2025 press release, the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Patrick W. McDermott explained why Charles did not remain in custody.

“According to our records, ICE indicated they were unable to make a pickup,” the release stated. “We cannot violate a person’s due process by holding them beyond their legally stipulated term of confinement. We comply fully, within our authority.”

When local law enforcement and sanctuary state politicians refuse to cooperate with ICE in detaining the worst of the worst, the presence of federal law enforcement increases significantly. pic.twitter.com/6met0urJgD — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 19, 2026

As of publication, neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security had addressed Charles’ current custody status.

ICE activity has intensified since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Monday, January 19, that ICE has arrested more than 10,000 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota, including a significant number since Operation Metro Surge began in early December.

“In the last six weeks, our brave DHS law enforcement officers have arrested 3,000 criminal illegal aliens, including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, and incredibly dangerous individuals,” Noem wrote on X. “A HUGE victory for public safety.”