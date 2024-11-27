Hailey Bieber's Savage Response to Justin's New Billboard Ranking Has Got Everyone Talking

Hailey Bieber is not thrilled by Billboard’s ranking of her musician husband Justin Bieber in the 'Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century' list. The Baby singer placed eighth on the list after a few notable names. Meanwhile, Hailey made her criticism evident by leaving a disgruntled remark on the music magazine’s Instagram post for Justin last month, per The Sun. “Billboard is a f-cking joke as per usual,” she lashed out in a comment topped with a kiss emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Billboard has been releasing its Top 25 Artists of the Century list over the past months, and the 30-year-old megastar has bagged a place in the top ten. On October 23, the reputed magazine released Justin’s name at No. 8 with a shoutout to his iconic music career. “The greatest teen-pop phenomenon of the early 2010s ultimately made the jump to true adult superstardom, blazing a new trail for young 21st-century hitmakers in the process,” the post read.

Hailey Bieber commented on an Instagram post about Justin Bieber being named the 8th biggest pop star by Billboard: "Billboard is a fucking joke, as per usual!💋" pic.twitter.com/KrEm2Ce4Zi — Cami The Belieber🏎️ (@camithebelieber) November 21, 2024

Justin was preceded by Kanye West, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Drake, and Rihanna on the list, with the top 2 names yet to be revealed by Billboard; Beyonce and Taylor Swift are said to be competing for the top spots. The announcement interestingly pointed out how Justin has been a megastar for 'half his 30 years' and making some of the best and biggest songs in the pop music genre.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai)

The Canadian singer’s career path was marked as one of the most impactful ones too. As per the post, his career is adorned with eight Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits, 26 Top 10 hits, and eight Top 200s. Justin, who rose to fame as a teen pop sensation in 2009, became the first male solo artist to debut at the top of Billboard Hot 100 and Hot 200 simultaneously for his 2021 track, Peaches, off his latest album, Justice.

Never thought I would see the day where Justin Bieber is ranked as the EIGHTH greatest popstar of all time and everyone in the quotes are disagreeing and saying he deserves to be higher. I guess I still have belieber ptsd where people constantly questioned him as an artist lol. https://t.co/zG8VdFQJnd pic.twitter.com/nVYi64EMfl — 🍉🍉 (@blackmoondior) October 23, 2024

Fans were undivided on the opinion that Justin deserved a higher spot on the list as they took to the comments to share their insights on the ranking update. One user echoed Hailey’s sentiments, and wrote, “What? It’s JUSTIN BIEBER. Higher,” while another directly suggested the popstar get a spot at number three. “JUSTIN IS NUMBER 1 who ya kidding,” another user chimed in. But there were others who agreed with Billboard's ranking. A fan guessed Rihanna, Taylor, and Beyonce would clinch the top three spots while calling Justin’s ranking 'fair.'

In a recent interview with The New York Times, producer and guitarist Michael Gordon, better known as Mk.gee, revealed that he has been writing and recording new music with Justin Bieber:

“He’s searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music (+)” pic.twitter.com/k6eLXkh0rn — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) September 4, 2024

In other news, the Never Say Never musician has been working on new music since his last album release in 2021, indie-artist Michael Gordon a.k.a Mk.gee confirmed in a recent interview with The New York Times. Justin and Hailey also became parents to their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024.