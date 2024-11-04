Hailey Bieber Takes a Cheeky Shot at Trolls In New Video And Fans Are Loving It: "Making B--ches Mad"

Hailey Bieber starts her mornings with a dash of humor and a slice of unbothered energy. The 27-year-old model and Rhode skincare founder took to TikTok on Sunday, October 27, to share a playful video poking fun at her online critics while showcasing her morning routine. In the clever clip, Bieber was seen preparing breakfast in her kitchen, sporting a casual yet chic look with a burgundy sweater that reveals a hint of midriff, paired with glasses and a black baseball cap. The video features her using a loaf of bread branded with her Rhode logo, turning an ordinary morning ritual into a statement piece.

“I Then posted a selfie of me looking pretty and minding my business, once bitches were mad I let them cook off and continued on “ oh HAILEY BIEBER GAG IT pic.twitter.com/H92a7xgr80 — JONETI| Parody (@jarianaoutdid) October 26, 2024

What made the TikTok particularly entertaining was the voiceover she chose to lip-sync. "This morning I woke up beautiful again and craving attention so I decided to make some b------ mad from scratch," the narration began, setting the tone for the playful mockery that followed. The audio continued with perfect timing as Bieber went about her morning routine: "I started by going out and doing something with my life as well as getting paid because I know that's essential in making bit-hes mad," as per OK! Magazine.

she is finally NOT holding back and i love it for her 😭😭😭 — Hana🪼 (@HanaEf02) October 26, 2024

As the video progresses, Bieber is seen buttering her toast and applying her Rhode beauty products while the narration continues: "I then posted a selfie of me looking pretty and minding my business to my Story, which really sealed everything in. Once b------ were mad, I let them cool off and continued on," she said, as per E! News. Bieber simply captioned the post, "breakfast a la @rhode skin 😘," letting the content speak for itself.

Hailey Bieber leaving her 'Rhode' pop up on June 23, 2024 in New York. (Image Source: MEGA/Getty Images)

The model's friends and followers quickly rallied behind her witty approach. Celebrity pal Lori Harvey couldn't contain her amusement, commenting, "I cannottt 🤣," while other fans praised her attitude. "We love an unbothered queen," one supporter declared, with another adding, "I laughed too hard at this 😂😂 go off queen."

Mad btches getting mad at Hailey for getting btches mad, you proved her point thank yewwwwww pic.twitter.com/JK26LErFBx — ₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. (@rhodeydrew) October 27, 2024

In a similar vein, one chimed, "Did we just unlock the Mama Hailey? She don’t care anymore and we’re here for it! 😂." Another fan shared, "This morning I wake up beautiful again [with various emojis.] Ohh to be Hailey." Someone else quipped, "Why I thought that barrier butter was the butter you used for the bread 🤣 or was it lmao." And another echoed, "Audio’s so reallll. You’re beautiful and mind your business and the haters be jealous," with additional emojis.

The timing of this lighthearted post is particularly interesting, as it comes during a period of transition for the Biebers. The couple recently welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, and have been gradually returning to their professional lives. While Hailey has been focusing on her Rhode business ventures, Justin Bieber made a surprise return to the stage on October 19 at Don Toliver's Los Angeles concert, with his supportive wife cheering from the crowd.

