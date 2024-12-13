When Hailey Bieber Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumors With an 'Obvious' Change in Her Appearance

Hailey Bieber once sparked plastic surgery rumors with one subtle change in her appearance. The model had shared new photos on her Instagram Stories, which featured her posing solo in front of a mirror, donning various outfits. One particular image captured her on a spiral staircase, dressed in a green bikini top with a white skirt that accentuated her cleavage and flat stomach. Another picture featured her pouting with her eyes closed, sporting a very low-cut white top layered with an oversized pinstripe blazer.

However, it wasn't her fashion sense that piqued the interest of netizens but rather her curves. Many on the internet speculated that Bieber's cleavage wasn't totally natural. On Reddit, a user commented, "To me, she looks like she definitely had breast implants done..." "Yeah it’s very obvious," agreed another. "The curvature of the boob makes me suspect implants," opined another. In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Yeah it’s obviously new and they look weird, not as natural as Kendall’s." "She definitely has implants," judged another critic. The former model's appearance at the Academy Museum Gala Fans also had netizens speculating that she had gotten butt injections, as per The Sun.

For the event, Bieber dressed in a floor-length black gown covered in sequins that drew attention to her butt, especially as she spun her body to pose for the cameras. After reviewing the pictures on Reddit, a fan declared, "It is surgery season." "Definitely a butt implant. Love her back dimples though," another remarked in agreement. "Like we are supposed to believe her butt just grew because she is not 19 anymore," quipped yet another critic. One fan, however, speculated that the curves might just be 'butt pads.' "She's naturally beautiful and doesn't need any kind of enhancement in any way! Beautiful inside and out!" a fan posted in light of the scrutiny.

While Bieber denied allegations of facial surgery, she didn't address rumors of breast or butt implants. In 2020, on Instagram, a person posted photos of Bieber from her teenage years to compare her to how she looked at the time. Additional comments implied that Bieber might have had fillers put in her eyes and nose or changed how she looked. In response, the model quickly clapped back. "Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like...I have never touched my face so if you are gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy," she said, as per E! News. Instead, she credited her young look to a strict regimen and never slacking with skincare.

