Hailey Bieber Once Sparked Plastic Surgery Speculations as Fans Noticed a Change in Her Appearance

Fans of Hailey Bieber were quick to notice a change in her appearance as she shared new photos on her Instagram Stories. In these snapshots, Bieber, 27, can be seen posing solo in front of a mirror, showcasing her figure in various outfits. One particular image captured her on a spiral staircase, donning a tiny green bikini with wet hair, accentuating her cleavage and flat stomach while her legs were adorned with a low-waisted white skirt. Another picture depicted her pouting with closed eyes, sporting a very low-cut white top layered with an oversized pinstripe blazer.

Once again, Bieber's chest took center stage, and the clothing gave off a striking peek of her curves. Fans speculated that Bieber's cleavage wasn't totally natural after noticing her large assets in the pictures on Reddit. The original poster included pictures of the images and commented, "Her recent insta stories - looks to me she definitely had her breast implants done..." "Yeah it’s very obvious," agreed a fan.

"The curvature of the boob makes me suspect implants," stated another person on social media. "Yeah it’s obviously new and they look weird, not as natural as Kendall’s," wrote someone else." Then, "She definitely has implants," another fan judged. Fans had speculated that Bieber had received butt injections after she flaunted her curves at the Academy Museum Gala back in December, in addition to seeing indications of a boob job, as per The Sun.

Bieber went out for the occasion, dressing in a floor-length black gown covered in sequins. Fans were astonished by the star's peach behind as she posed fiercely on the red carpet, spinning her body to expose her butt in the skimpy dress. After reviewing the pictures on Reddit, a fan declared, "It is surgery season." "Definitely a butt implant. Love her back dimples though," another person remarked. "Like we're supposed to believe her butt just grew because she's not 19 anymore," said another fan. One fan, however, speculated that the curves might just be transitory, saying, "Could be butt pads."

Bieber denied allegations of facial surgery, but she hasn't addressed rumors of breast or butt implants. A fan posted a comparison of photos of Bieber in 2020 on Instagram between her as a teenager and then. Additional comments implied that Bieber might have had fillers put in her eyes and nose or changed how she looked, but the model quickly clapped back. "Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like...." Bieber left a remark on the post. "I've never touched my face so if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy," she said, as per E! News.

