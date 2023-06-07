Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Address Feud Speculations, Flaunt Their Bond on Social Media

Recently, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner found themselves at the center of gossip when they were spotted vacationing separately on the French Riviera. However, Hailey, model and wife of Justin Bieber, has now addressed the alleged "feud" with her best friend, Jenner, putting an end to the rumors that had fans buzzing.

It all started when Hailey and Kendall were seen enjoying their own adventures with different friend groups on luxurious yachts along the French riviera. Hailey shared glimpses of her vacation with husband Justin, her singer friend Justine Skye, and even Kendall's ex-beau Devin Booker. Meanwhile, Kendall was seen hanging out with influencers Haze and Simi Khandra, keeping her distance from Hailey, as per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

According to sources, fans caught a glimpse of Jenner in the company of her beau, Bad Bunny. However, it seems that the couple managed to remain elusive as no photographs of them together were captured, as reported by the news outlet.

In an effort to put an end to the brewing feud rumors, Hailey and Jenner took matters into their own hands. Both models shared a lighthearted moment, wearing bikinis as they flashed their thumbs at the camera. Hailey even playfully captioned her Instagram story with "feuding," displaying their strong bond and debunking the rumors. It's clear that their friendship remains intact, despite their separate vacations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Hailey and Jenner's friendship dates back to 2012 when they first met at the premiere of "The Hunger Games." Since then, their bond has grown stronger, with shared experiences in the modeling industry and unforgettable moments. In a 2021 episode of "Who's in My Bathroom?" featuring Hailey and Jenner, the Rhode skincare founder revealed that their friendship blossomed when Jenner started visiting New York frequently for modeling, and Hailey, a New York resident at the time, became her trusted companion.

During that episode, Hailey revealed the intriguing story behind their friendship. She shared that she initially met her bestie through Jenner's sister, Kylie Jenner. Engaging in a conversation with Kendall, Hailey expressed, "You and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend. And boy, did we take that city by storm." Despite rumors suggesting a romantic connection between Kendall and Hailey's husband, Justin, the bond between the two supermodels remains one of genuine friendship.

Throughout the years, Hailey and Kendall have been inseparable, joining forces for vacations, concerts and professional endeavors. The alleged feud between Hailey and Kendall can now be put to rest, as Hailey herself has spoken out and clarified the status of their friendship.