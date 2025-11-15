Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Juggling Motherhood and Marriage With Justin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage has been at the center of social media discussion from the very beginning — largely due to the singer’s highly publicized former relationship with Selena Gomez. Despite the rumors, gossip, and criticism, the pair have been together since 2016, when they officially began dating, and tied the knot in 2018.

In August 2024, they took their partnership a step further by welcoming their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber. Jack’s birth solidified them as a family, and now Hailey has opened up about how they’re managing parenthood. In a new interview with GQ, the Rhode founder shared how she and her husband juggle marriage and parenting while maintaining busy careers. “We’re just taking it a day at a time,” said Mrs. Bieber.

Hailey continued, “We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change. But our life is our life, and it’s really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge we need to when we get there.” The Rhode founder further revealed that she feels “really comfortable” with the balance she and Justin have found through “sharing things and not sharing things” in their marriage. GQ then asked her about her experience of motherhood and whether there was anything she regretted not knowing before welcoming Jack. Mrs. Bieber told the magazine that she doesn’t believe “there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself.” The 28-year-old continued, “For me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes. You evolve in a totally different way — one you could never prepare for until you do it.”

She also revealed that her husband, Justin, who has a busy career of his own , extends his support to her business endeavors. “My husband uses Rhode and has since the beginning. He loves it, and I have a lot of male friends who are obsessed with it and use it too,” she shared.

The beauty mogul didn’t shy away from admitting that, although she fully embraces motherhood, she also relies on help from others. “I do have help,” Hailey confessed. “I have full-time help, and I’m absolutely not ashamed to say that. I would never shy away from talking about it because I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do what I do without that support and I’m really grateful for it.”

She added, “If he’s not with me, he’s with his dad. He’s always with his family always with one of us or with his godparents.”