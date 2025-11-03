‘Had To Beat The Rap…’ – Trump Fact-Checked Minutes After Denying He Goes After His Enemies

Revenge is best served cold, and no one seems to understand that better than Donald Trump. Months after denying that his second-term agenda had anything to do with revenge politics against those who previously indicted him, the 79-year-old was left speechless when confronted with a fact check proving otherwise. Meanwhile, Trump’s nomination of heads like Kash Patel and Pam Bondi is noted to have made things easier for him when it comes to his alleged secret plans to achieve retribution.

For those unaware, the U.S. President has long faced claims that he manipulates the Department of Justice to serve personal interests, particularly by targeting his political opponents.

trump: i dont believe in turning the other cheek. i believe in revenge pic.twitter.com/W392jXMvSe — Sensitive Young Fascist (@schizoretard18) November 11, 2024

There have been multiple assertions from different sources that revealed that he had indeed pressured the DOJ to go behind and indict the former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, as well as former national security advisor John Bolton. On his Sunday interview broadcast on CBS’s News’ show 60 Minutes, Trump was asked the same question once more.

However, his response was more of a confirmation than a dismissal, as the President could not help but put out his faith in both Patel and Bondi.

Trump said, “Not in any way, shape, or form.” “You don’t have to instruct them, because they were so dirty, they were so crooked, they were so corrupt that the honest people we have—[Attorney General] Pam Bondi is doing an excellent job, [FBI Director] Kash Patel is doing an excellent job—the honest people that we have go after them automatically.” Despite Donald reiterating that neither the DOJ nor the current FBI director was particularly asked to seek revenge just because he said so, the U.S. President actually ended up confirming it all the more.

Later in the CBS interview, the host displayed one of Trump’s September Truth Social posts on screen, a message he had publicly shared. Upon reading it, one could easily gather that it was actually meant to be a private message sent across to Pam Bondi. Nora O’Donnell, in her voice-over, narrated the words Trump had written, “I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done.”

Donald Trump is Americas biggest liar!!!! 60 minutes-“Did you instruct the DOJ to go after them” Trump -“Not in any way shape or form” Also Trump – pic.twitter.com/xUly8ovEJ3 — RealStream (@RealStreamNews) November 3, 2025

Surely so, just five days after this much public attention-grabbing note from Trump to Pam, James Comey got indicted on charges of lying to Congress over leaking information about Russia’s interference with the 2016 election. Later, he was again indicted on bank fraud charges. On the other hand, John Bolton was also charged with alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Bearing all these facts in mind and on-screen, CBS’s host O’Donnell sharply asked Trump if he would still claim that the charges pressed against these longtime critics of his were not something he would tag as retribution. In response, the U.S. President seemed to be at a loss for words, as he vaguely expressed his thoughts. Trump agreed that his experience of getting indicted might have fuelled some of his actions. However, he added that if he had not done any of these, it would not have been possible for him to run the elections for a second time.

Trump said, “It’s the opposite. I think I’ve been very mild-mannered,” Trump said. “You’re looking at a man who was indicted many times, and I had to beat the rap; otherwise, I couldn’t run for President. They tried to get me not to run for President by going after me and by indicting me.”

Despite the allegations and subsequent indictments of former federal officials Trump had long criticized, each has denied wrongdoing and accused the President of pursuing revenge politics. In fact, they have asserted that they are victims of Trump’s revenge politics and called these baseless.