Divorces are very difficult, and Gwen Stefani knows this pain very well.

Stefani's "life fell apart" after divorcing Gavin Rossdale in 2016. She opened up about it in a recent interview with PEOPLE, reflecting on the "terrible" separation. "Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart. It was terrible, and there are so many people out there who have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life," she said.

"There are so many people that are around my age that want to still feel pretty and feel good when they wake up in the morning. It gets harder," she added, saying the struggle post-divorce is what helped her with the idea for her brand, GXVE Beauty. "I think with makeup, it doesn't matter what age you are. It gives you that confidence, that feeling of creativity."

Stefani and the Bush frontman, 57, had been married for over 13 years and had three children when rumors began to circulate that Rossdale had cheated on her with their nanny, per PageSix. The divorce between The Voice judge and her husband was finalized in 2016 after she filed for divorce.

Stefani and Blake Shelton, with whom she is currently married and raising her three children, began dating in 2015. In the interview, she gushed about her romance with Shelton. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time," she said of the country singer. "He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," per People.

"When my kids were teenagers, I really wanted to make sure that I was home for them — and here we are," Stefani said, adding that life with her now-husband is quite blissful. Shelton stated last October that he was leaving The Voice after 23 seasons to raise his teenage stepsons, and it "was a huge family choice," according to Stefani. "I am happy for him because he has space to do all these other hobbies and things he wants to do."

Stefani was unsure when the show gave her a coach seat with John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. "I was really weirded out like, 'What's it going to be like without Blake?' But we are having so much fun," she said. "At the end of the day, coaching these humans who are so gifted ... I love it."

She's happier than ever these days, but after decades of juggling a hectic schedule, Stefani admits life may still feel chaotic. "It's literally schedule, schedule, schedule. [But] there is a balance," she said. "For me, the only way that I've gotten this far is with my spiritual faith and being able to take time out to pray. You see the miracles, and that's inspiration and fuel to keep it going," the singer concluded.

