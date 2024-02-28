Gwen Stefani Confesses She ‘Can’t Listen’ to No Doubt Tunes: “I Almost Throw up in My Mouth”

Gwen Stefani, 54, candidly shared that listening to the music of her former band No Doubt makes her regretful and nauseous. During an interview on KROQ’s Audacy Check-In show, Stefani confessed that revisiting No Doubt's music dredges up memories of past "mistakes and regrets."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

"I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me," she revealed. "And it’s like, you know, you have regrets, you have mistakes you’ve made. And most of the songs are about that," she added, as per The U.S. Sun.

Stefani, who was a pivotal figure in the band from 1986 to 2004 before embarking on a successful solo career, specifically mentioned her discomfort with performing Ex-Girlfriend. She admitted, "If I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth. Just knowing exactly where I was in that moment to write that song and what I know now? It’s just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It just brings you right back."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

No Doubt's songs often drew from Stefani's personal experiences, with hits like Don't Speak chronicling her breakup with bassist Tony Kanal and Ex-Girlfriend serving as a nod to her then-husband Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale, the frontman of Bush, was married to the singing sensation from 2002 to 2015.

Despite Stefani's aversion to revisiting the past through music, she still finds joy in performing the band's hits live. No Doubt, which originally formed in 1986 with Stefani and her brother Eric, experienced a significant rise to fame with their breakthrough single Just a Girl in 1995.

Today in Rock History



February 22, 1997

No Doubt went to No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Don't Speak.' The third single from the band's second album Tragic Kingdom was written by Eric Stefani and his sister Gwen Stefani. pic.twitter.com/opQeE4fyl3 — Rock History (@KTrain939913) February 22, 2024

Although No Doubt encountered a significant tragedy with the loss of founding member John Spence to suicide in 1987, they demonstrated remarkable resilience by pressing forward. This determination led them to embrace new members like Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont, ultimately shaping the band's enduring legacy.

After releasing their final album, Push and Shove, in 2012, the band members pursued solo projects. Fans of No Doubt received exciting news earlier this year when the band announced their reunion for the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

This disclosure coincides with a period where the singer and her husband Blake Shelton have been spending more time apart amid challenges in their marriage. Stefani's decision to prioritize a makeup event over spending time with her spouse, along with their separate celebrations on Valentine's Day and New Year's Eve, has sparked speculation about the status of their relationship.

"They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. "It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone. Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed. Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing," the insider concluded.