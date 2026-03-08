“Guys, They’re Chasing Me Again” — Activist Hides in School After Fleeing ICE Agents

A California high school is facing significant backlash after allowing a man with an extensive criminal history, including a 2023 restraining order stemming from a domestic violence arrest, to hide inside the school while fleeing from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents this past week.

The official X account of the ICE San Diego branch confirmed on Saturday that, this past Wednesday, ICE agents were pursuing Arturo González, who identified himself on TikTok as an activist. When officers prepared to apprehend the man, he escaped and ran to King Chavez Community High School.

González shared videos of himself taunting what he believed were ICE agents. He called them “La migra,” which is a Spanish term commonly used for ICE agents, and “Nazis.” The clips also showed him repeatedly using profanity against the agents, who were sitting inside a black Nissan.

González accused the ICE agents of trying to hit him with their car before trying to “capture” him. He began sprinting before arriving at King Chavez Community High School, where he immediately asked to be let inside.

BREAKING – The principal of King Chavez High School in San Diego, which allowed a criminal fleeing ICE to enter, has been identified as Desi Sullivan. Call the school to ask why she allowed a criminal with DUI, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic abuse charges inside. pic.twitter.com/ckVPefjo20 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 7, 2026

“Guys, they’re chasing me again,” González said at one point in the video, claiming that ICE agents were targeting a parent who was waiting to pick their child up.

Men who González claimed were ICE officials pulled up to the school in a brown truck. Principal Desi Sullivan eventually came to the front door and let González inside.

“You guys, ICE just chased me into a school, and I’m hiding,” González said.

ICE condemned the school on Saturday, revealing that González had previously been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and DUI. He’d also been convicted of reckless driving.

“Running from law enforcement into an active school campus created a dangerous situation and unnecessarily put children, staff, and officers at risk,” ICE said in a press release. “It is deeply disturbing that a school administrator allowed an individual with no affiliation to the school who was actively fleeing from federal officers and has [a] documented criminal history to remain inside the campus.”

ICE statement from the incident near King Chavez Community High School. pic.twitter.com/nUGI4O6lGF — ICE San Diego (@EROSanDiego) March 7, 2026

Neither King Chavez Community High School nor Sullivan had publicly addressed the situation as of publication. Sullivan declined to comment when NBC San Diego reached out.

“They’re trying to make it seem like the principal did something wrong when in reality she is a hero, you guys,” González said in one video. “She is my hero. She is the community’s hero, you guys.”

Although ICE said that anyone who interferes with agents “may face arrest,” it is unclear whether González will realistically face legal ramifications. Running from ICE agents is not believed to be considered a crime; it is unknown whether González could potentially be charged with trying to evade arrest.