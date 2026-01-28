Guardian Takes Malnourished 12-Year-Old Boy to Hospital, Then Claims She Thought He Had an Infection

A 12-year-old Nebraska boy was admitted to the hospital earlier this month due to severe malnutrition. Police officers were later called to the healthcare facility where the boy was taken, prompting an investigation.

As per reports from KOLN, a local guardian reportedly took the 12-year-old to the Bryan Medical Center West Campus on January 12, 2026, after noticing he could no longer walk or talk.

The hospital claimed that the boy only weighed 47 pounds when he was admitted and had a body temperature of merely 80 degrees. The horrifying condition led to authorities interrogating those in charge of the pre-teen and questioning the reason behind his dire condition.



The boy’s legal guardian claimed that she had been sick for a couple of weeks and believed that the boy was suffering from the same infection. Thus, she did not pay much heed to the boy.

However, she decided to take him to the Nebraska hospital when he was “too weak to lift himself up or speak.” Court documents mentioned that the adolescent seemed to be “agitated” around the caregiver.

It further stated that the child’s heart would start racing every time the guardian entered the same room. A child abuse expert also looked into this matter, and claimed that his condition stemmed from being starved for “several months.”

Reports suggest the 12-year-old was eventually flown to Children’s Nebraska in Omaha for a “higher level of care” due to his grave state. He was then placed on an ECMO machine, which is a life support system designed for patients with heart failure.

Court documents further revealed that upon hearing the serious condition of the pre-teen, an undisclosed family member showed “concern” and filed for intervention.

The relative reportedly alleged that the child had no social contact and was removed from therapy. They also claimed that he was home-schooled.

The court records further mentioned that the kid did not have any means of social interaction and was even prevented from seeing his biological parents.

As of now, the case is undergoing an investigation, and no criminal charges has been filed against the legal guardian, at the time of writing. However, on Wednesday, the court ordered for a emergency temporary custody of the child, ensuring that he is well-fed.

Legal representatives were also appointed for the boy and his legal guardian.