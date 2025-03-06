Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett has taken a jab at Donald Trump following his last week’s White House meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. She attacked the U.S. President over his relationship with Vladimir Putin, asking him to “grow a spine.” This is not surprising, given Crockett is best known for always speaking her mind. She has taken it into her own hands to prevent Trump’s Project 2025 from coming into bloom. After Trump’s Congress speech on Tuesday night, she was asked to say a few words to the Republican leader, and Jasmine made sure she was heard and once again recognized for her bold vocabulary.

On Tuesday, attorney Joe Gallina asked the Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett what would she say to Donald Trump if she got an opportunity to talk to him directly. In response, Crockett said, “I would tell him to grow a spine and stop being Putin’s hoe.”

She continued, “That’s all we got right now, is Putin’s little hoe that is out here really doing the bidding of Russia in a way we’ve never seen an American President do.”

Jasmine Crockett’s aim was very clear; she was referring to Trump’s White House row with Zelensky, which shocked the whole world. The U.S. President along with his Vice President JD Vance launched a tag team attack on the Ukrainian leader, even accusing him of “gambling with World War three.” As a drastic outcome, the proposed minerals deal was left unsigned and shortly after Trump paused military aid to Ukraine, leaving the peace deal on hold for now.

“For those that believe that we should only focus on the United States, this is a focus on the United States. We need a president that understands what diplomacy looks like, and it doesn’t look like the disgrace that we saw that took place in the Oval Office.”

Jasmine Crockett accused the Trump administration of deserting his allies, echoing her Democrat peers who all criticized the President after last week’s disastrous meeting with Zelensky. Since the blazing row, he has been dealing with an overpouring criticism, as many accused him of getting more “friendly” towards Moscow and Putin.

Joe Gallina: If you could tell Donald Trump anything tonight, what would you tell him? Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Grow a spine and stop being Putin’s hoe. pic.twitter.com/VZu47C4ZAk — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

Jasmine Crockett, known for her bombshell remarks, also took a jab at Donald Trump over his immigrant crackdown. Following his Congressional address, she commented, “They have decided to after immigrants and things like that and say, ‘Oh they taking you black jobs, they taking you black jobs, not really’.”

During her appearance on the State of the People livestream, she lashed out, “They are obviously jobs they want us to go back to, such as working the fields, those immigrants that come into our country work the fields, something that we ain’t done in a long time and clearly he is trying to make us go back to the fields,” reports AOL.

🚨BREAKING: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett just said Trump is trying to make black people go back to working in the fields. “Trump is trying to make us go back to the fields.” pic.twitter.com/rkRppm7sEy — Nicholas Veniamin (@NickVeniamin) March 6, 2025

Last week, the Texas Democrat also went viral for a comment about Elon Musk and DOGE. When Joe Gallina asked her to say a few words to the Tesla owner, she chose very dramatic ones. “F–k off,” she responded at that time before taking another jab at Musk’s current favorite, Donald Trump.