It seems that sometimes, AI does know better, especially in the case of Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter). Musk encourages the social platform’s users to upload their private healthcare information to his AI bot, Grok, for medical analysis and to get a second opinion.

However, Grok had something to say about that, while warning that this would not be HIPAA compliant and the AI bot strongly advised against such an action. Now users have slammed Musk for suggesting they upload their private medical records to Grok to “get a second opinion.”

Billionaire Musk seems to think of the X social media platform as a toy, and he regularly leverages the platform by boasting of Grok and its features. He aims to position his AI bot as a rival to established players, like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

At one stage, Musk shared a post from the DogeDesigner account, which read, “Grok 4.20 is insanely good and quick at analyzing blood tests! You can literally upload your lab results – even an MRI – and Grok breaks it down for you.”’

Musk responded, writing, “You can just take a picture of your medical data or upload the file to get a second opinion from Grok.”

However, Grok fully contradicts Musk’s recommendation, as X users were quick to question whether handing over your healthcare information to Grok was a good idea.

“Grok is not HIPAA compliant, and we strongly advise against uploading sensitive medical data. For health advice, always consult a qualified professional. See our privacy policy,” Grok responded to one X user, according to the Mirror US.

Another user questioned Musk on the subject, saying handing over private medical information is like something out of a dystopian sci-fi movie. On the same subject another q8eif Grok could say “I’ll be back” in an Austrian accent.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Elon Musk has suggested submitting confidential health information to his AI platform. While appearing on the Joe Rogan Show last year, he recommended to the host that Grok could potentially offer superior guidance when compared to medical experts in certain situations.

“You can upload your X-rays or MRI images to Grok, and it will give you a medical diagnosis. I have seen cases where it’s actually better than what doctors tell you,” he said on the show.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time that Grok has publicly humiliated Elon Musk and, understandably, he gets upset about it. He could revamp the AI bot with Grok 3.5, and call it Grok 4. Meanwhile, the previous version of the AI bot gave false information, while contradicting statements and going so far as to blame the creators for his answers.

For this reason, the X boss has publicly criticized his own bot, while threatening to take it down. According to Musk the new bot will feature more advanced reasoning ability. He says it could rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge. Furthermore, the new bot verdict will add missing data and even delete errors in its system.

Speaking of the older version, Musk said there is far too much garbage in foundation models and he says the cause of this is uncorrected data.

Elon Musk has been contradicted several times by the older version, even banning his account at one stage. However, users believe Grok 3 responds to questions in an unbiased manner, but this won’t work for Trump supporters and the MAGA crowd, as the answers are not biased toward them and Grok doesn’t deliver answers right-wingers want to hear.

Due to this, users often respond to what Grok is telling them, and sometimes Grok blames its creator for sharing false information and manipulated videos. Moreover, in the past, he was sharing false information about COVID-19 and vaccines.

With Musk claiming that Grok outperforms fully trained physicians, this is difficult and positively alarming to accept. But the most important issue is the fact that sharing health information with an online AI bot like Grok can lead to substantial privacy vulnerabilities

Users should be troubled about what these corporations will do with the large volume of information gathered through such platforms is uncertain. However, there is a strong possibility that once users share their private health records with an AI system, their privacy may be compromised.

According to Dr. Danielle Bitterman, a radiation oncologist and clinical lead for data science and AI at Mass General Brigham Digital, told Time in January that this is “the most conservative approach.”