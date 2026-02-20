‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies at 53 Following Battle With ALS; His Final Social Media Post Goes Viral

Actor Eric Dane has passed away at the age of 53. The Grey’s Anatomy star was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but unfortunately succumbed to it on Thursday, February 19. Throughout his career, he enjoyed considerable fame and success. His role as Mark Sloan in the American medical drama remains a classic to this date.

​As fans and colleagues mourn his loss, Dane’s final post on Instagram before his demise has caught public attention. It was shared just before Christmas and became one of the final glimpses of the actor caught on camera. The post was shared in collaboration with the Target ALS Foundation and revealed that Dane had joined its board of directors.

Suffering from an incurable ailment like ALS, Dane was known for his resolute nature. Embodying his resilient spirit, the actor captioned the post, “This disease takes something from me every day. But I won’t let it take my spirit. Target ALS embodies that relentless spirit, and that’s why I’m joining the Board. I’m looking forward to working alongside the Target ALS team to continue pushing the limits of what’s possible and changing what it means to get an ALS diagnosis.”

The organization also acknowledged Dane joining its board members, saying that he was indeed a “powerful advocate for progress.” It added, “His decision to join our Board reflects the same relentless spirit he brings to his personal journey.”

Dane’s family confirmed the news of his death with a statement to the press. They mentioned that the American actor spent his last days surrounded by loved ones. He leaves behind his wife and his two daughters.

The family statement read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife Rebecca Gayheart and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

Throughout his fight with ALS, Dane ensured to spread awareness about the ailment. He expressed optimism that there would be advanced medical possibilities opening up that would help other victims of ALS be cured.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. It strips muscle control in individuals, leading to poor physical abilities. Sadly, there is no known cure for the disease to date, which emphasizes the urgency for deeper research.

Dane, appeared in several advocacy events for ALS despite his physical decline in his final years. He shared his own experiences while organizing fundraising campaigns to help others.

He’s so strong. Eric Dane laid bare how

​It was back in April 2025 that Dane, for the first time, revealed getting diagnosed with the disease. He had developed initial symptoms in early 2024. By June 2025, Dane lost full control and use of his right arm and hand. Since then, he began using a wheelchair full time.

​As the news of his passing broke, several celebrities from across Hollywood expressed their grief over the loss of such a talented actor. Alyssa Milano, Nina Dobrev, Ashton Kutcher and others were some of the few who mourned the news and praised Dane’s relentless courage.