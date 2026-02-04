Greene Explodes at GOP ‘Cowards’ After Trump Targets Massie’s Wife: ‘You Make Me Sick’

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized House Republicans for their silence after President Donald Trump attacked Representative Thomas Massie and his wife in a Truth Social post on Monday. She called her colleagues “cowards” and said, “You make me sick.”

In a lengthy post on X, Greene argued that Trump “should be more concerned with voters” than with “super rich donors and their favorite foreign countries and business demands.” She expressed disapproval of Trump “attacking REPUBLICAN Thomas Massie” and “his new wife.” Greene stated that “all the weak Republicans in the House stay silent, refusing to utter even a word of support for their ‘friend’ Thomas Massie.” She concluded her post with, “Shame on every one of you. Cowards. You make me sick.”

Trump targeted Massie in a post on Monday afternoon, linking the Kentucky Republican’s views to his marriage. Trump wrote, “People are saying that Thomas Massie became a Liberal because his new wife, blessed be their marriage, is supposedly a Radical Left ‘flamethrower.’”

He continued, “This new union all went so fast that maybe he didn’t know what he was getting into. But, nevertheless, he is an absolutely terrible and unreliable ‘Republican’—Perhaps a RINO, or maybe even worse!”

Massie responded on X Monday, stating that Trump attacked “my wife who voted for him three times.” Massie suggested the dispute related to his questions about the release of additional Jeffrey Epstein-related files. He noted that his wife encouraged him to ask then-Attorney General Pam Bondi about “Phase 2” of those files at a dinner, and Bondi told him “there were no more files.”

President Trump treats those who support him the most like crap. Thomas’s wife voted for him 3 times. She’s not a “radical left flamethrower.” And Thomas Massie votes with the President 91% of the time, but won’t vote to protect Epstein’s sick pedophile and rapists friends or… https://t.co/VunjRiChgt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 3, 2026

Trump has frequently criticized Massie and promoted a primary challenger in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District. In the same post on Monday, Trump reaffirmed his support for Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL running against Massie, according to The Daily Beast’s account.

Massie announced in October that he married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former staffer for Senator Rand Paul, in a legal ceremony in Kentucky on October 19. He later held a wedding celebration in Pennsylvania that month, based on local reports.

Massie’s first wife, Rhonda Massie, passed away in June 2024. Massie revealed her death on social media on June 28, 2024, as reported by the Associated Press at the time.

Greene, a former Georgia Republican who closely aligned with Trump during her time in Congress, has been more openly critical of the president recently. She has also faulted fellow Republicans for not defending colleagues whom Trump attacks. Her post on Monday placed her at odds with House Republicans, who have avoided public conflict with Trump as he pressures the party ahead of the 2026 elections.

Neither Trump nor Massie indicated plans for reconciliation on Monday and Greene did not mention if she spoke with Massie about the post, but she presented her comments as a defense of his record and a criticism of GOP lawmakers who, according to her, refused to support him publicly.

Both Massie and Greene parted with Trump when it came to the Epstein Files, and the release continues to disrupt politics in the United States and worldwide.