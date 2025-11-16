Greene Blames Trump for Surge in Threats, Still Hopes for Forgiveness

It seems like Marjorie Taylor Greene regretting her short fued with the US President. Donald Trump publicly shamed her by saying “traitor” and “lunatic,” but Greene who initially didn’t hold back on his comments, is now saying that the comments are “hurtful” but still hoping for a “make-up.” Greene appeared in his first big interview since the incident with Trump, which took place on Friday, and she is trying to keep things steady on CNN’s State of the Union.

She stated, “His remarks, of course, have been hurtful … the most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is that he called me a traitor and that is so extremely wrong.” She also reflected that this particular fallout has turned out ugly on a quick note. She mentioned that several security firms have reached out with “warnings for my safety” especially concerning that Donald Trump has turned the MAGA base against her with days of jabs as well as online potshots.

Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted on CNN that she stayed silent while Trump attacked everyone else and only found her voice once he turned the abuse on her. Translation: It was all fun and games until she became the target. Now she’s “humbly sorry” for the toxicity she… pic.twitter.com/sovHqH78jo — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 16, 2025

She further highlighted that “a hotbed of threats against me is being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” adding that the danger is coming from “the man I supported and helped get elected.” The details she gave seemed vague; however made it clear that the words uttered by Trump definitely had consequences and warned, “Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

She also stated that this whole scene has its roots own to the “Epstein files,” and she took this opportunity to strike him. “It has all come down to the ‘Epstein files’ and that is shocking and, you know, I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims … and survivors of trafficking … I believe the country deserves transparency in these files,” she said.

BASH: We have seen these attacks from the president at other people. It’s not new. And I haven’t heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I think that’s fair criticism. And I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the… pic.twitter.com/uY4LuZnvul — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2025

Currently, she is planning to secure a House vote and demands that every last Epstein file be released despite the fact that the Senate is poised to kill the bill. Not to mention that tensions are high, especially since the newly disclosed documents show more ties between Epstein, along with big names like the President himself, as well as Steve Bannon.

Though if you think the split between Greene and Trump happened suddenly, you’re wrong. It has been simmering for months. However, in recent weeks, things have gone boombastic. Greene publicly asked for an end to political “toxic infighting,” which has been an attempt to shift her image.

Though Dana Bash, the CNN anchor, didn’t let her get away with this and confronted her past posts and comments, among which a photo of herself smiling next to a gun alongside images of “the Squad” is also there. On the contrary, she attempted a a softer stance: “I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics … put down the knives, be kind to one another … I never wanted to cause any harm.”