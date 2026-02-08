Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Slams ICE On-Stage Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong shared a fiery message to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol while performing at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Festival on January 18, 2026, ahead of Super Bowl 2026.

During Green Day‘s performance of their 1997 iconic hit Good Riddance, Armstrong briefly addressed the audience and urged them to “look out for your neighbours,” before adding “Chinga la migra!”

According to In These Times, the slogan “Chinga la migra!” translates to “F— Border Patrol.” Armstrong said, “Hey everybody, please look out for your neighbors. Make sure you take care of each other. Make sure you love one another. Protect each other.”

The iconic band again called out ICE on Friday night at a Spotify-sponsored Super Bowl party in San Francisco.

“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your sh—- ass job. Quit that sh—- job you have. Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f—— habit. Come on this side of the line,” said Armstrong.

Per Variety, the band also changed the lyrics of Holiday from “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor,” and “I’m not part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda” in their hit song American Idiot, like they have done in many performances before.

Green Day are scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl opening ceremony on February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” said Tim Tubito, the league’s senior director of event and game presentation, in a statement.

“As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world,” he added.

Expressing his excitement in a separate statement, Green Day’s lead singer Armstrong said, “We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Donald Trump says he won’t be attending this year’s Super Bowl, criticizing NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny and Green Day as entertainers: “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.” (https://t.co/T3xQRkbnLT) pic.twitter.com/FOjiOlyad4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 24, 2026



However, U.S President Donald Trump won’t be attending the show, due to his disapproval of Green Day and Latin rapper Bad Bunny, both outspoken critics of the President.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump told The New York Post in an exclusive Oval Office interview.

He also cited other reasons for not attending the Super Bowl, stating, “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me.,” adding, “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”