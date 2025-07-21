A 49-Year-Old Greek Woman Died For Two Minutes. When She Returned, She Shared Stories of ‘The Other Side,’ Avatar-Like Beings And A Huge Message for the World

A Greek woman says she visited “the other side” after temporarily dying, and was introduced to Avatar-like creatures who gave her a new life mission.

Artist Nicole Meeuws says she was “in and out of consciousness” during emergency surgery following a devastating miscarriage. As doctors worked to save her in a Greek hospital, the 49-year-old suddenly became unresponsive. As she lay there lifeless, Meeuws claims she felt a “pull” that separated her essence from her physical body.

“I [soon] found myself passing through a tunnel of blue and white light,” she explained t

o a local publication,” not a beam, but a corridor that felt alive.”

Meeuws says the light and sounds that surrounded her were inviting, noting the latter was “almost like music made of water.”

From there, she entered another space filled with “luminous” colors, including shades of violet, silver, and deep blues.

Despite the oddity of it all, she says she was never frightened.

“IT felt like I was being called home,” she noted, as transcribed by the New York Post, adding that, “the chamber was vast, larger than any earthly structure, and everything pulsed gently like a heartbeat.”

Eventually, she came face-to-face with a group of beings with human-like faces and blue skin – similar to those of the Na’vi in James Cameron’s epic Avatar franchise.

Meeuws was able to vividly describe her companions.

“[There were] two towering beings seated on marble-like thrones, shimmering with energy,” she explained. “Their eyes were large and indigo, filled with kindness and recognition. They looked human, but had gentle gills on their cheeks. I remember seeing their fish-like tails, rather than legs, covered in scales.”

The beings communicated with her in a language unfamiliar to Meeuws, but somehow, she was able to comprehend everything.

“They were both male and female intertwined and didn’t speak in words – but I understood everything they had to tell me,” she says.

Among the things they shared with Meeuws was the meaning of life – an “illusion” that fades into true living once a person leaves this Earth.

The beings also shared with Meeuws that she was never meant to carry or bear children; instead, she was meant to prepare others for the journey of “the other side” to come once life ends.

“I felt more known than I had ever felt in my life,” Meeuws expressed, “and I didn’t want to leave. I understood this place, this feeling, and I truly believe it was the original home from which we all come from.”

She further surmised that “death is not an end,” and is, in fact, “a return to our actual lives.”

Perhaps to her detriment, doctors were soon able to revive Meeuws and “zap” her back into her body and the world of the living.

Her husband, Christos, who never left her side, tried to speak to his wife once she was revived. She tried to respond, but found she could only communicate in dolphin-like squeaks and squawks, baffling everyone in the hospital room.

“It continued for minutes, which left everyone around us stunned,” she noted, “But I couldn’t stop it. It was coming through me, not from me.”

Not only did she sound different, but her view of the world contrasted that of normal people.

“My senses were heightened and I could hear emotion in people’s voices as color,” Meeuws says. “I returned completely different; almost reborn.”

I was dead for 2 minutes and I didn’t want to leave — what I saw on the other side was beyond belief https://t.co/KBt7kaWgVk pic.twitter.com/n1qb7z0Cs7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2025

In the months following her otherworldly experience, Meeuws appears to be grounded to Earth once more, but claims she still gets visions of her blue-hued acquaintances from time to time. She now believes them to be members of the Apkallu interdimensional tribe, a sect of demigods known for allegedly being the hands behind common civilization.

Now armed with a new mission and a new message, Meeuws says the creatures hope to impart a universal truth among humanity: “Love is stronger than death.”

“We’re all one big family, regardless of boundaries, cultures, religion, and politics,” the Greek artist states. “Everything that exists came from the same spark. To create heaven on Earth, we must spend each day spreading love.