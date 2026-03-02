“Gratitude and Sadness” — Colorado Fourth Grade Teacher Departs Following Social Media Backlash

Warning: The following story includes references and language that some readers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Colorado elementary school teacher has left the school only weeks after a viral social media post brought attention to their physical appearance and background.

Back on Jan. 21, the Libs of TikTok X account shared a post from Mountain Phoenix Community School (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) announcing the hire of Katie Keyser, a fourth-grade teacher who had previously taught at the elementary and high school levels. Although the image featured in the initial Libs of TikTok post — which has over 700,000 views as of publication — said that it had gone up one hour earlier, it is unclear whether the teacher was hired in January.

However, Keyser and Mountain Phoenix Community School faced immediate backlash. Libs of TikTok and numerous social media users focused on Keyser’s physical appearance, with many comments being too graphic or offensive to be reposted. (However, we have opted to embed the original Libs of TikTok post because it is essential to the overall story.)

Mountain Phoenix Community School (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) in CO made a post welcoming their new teacher… “Ms. K.” Why does “Ms. K” have a 5 o’clock shadow?? Yikes pic.twitter.com/LaB8PSx9EE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2026

Upon searching Mountain Phoenix Community School’s Facebook page, Inquisitr News did not find the post announcing Keyser’s hire. It is unclear whether that post had been removed at any point.

Then, early Monday morning, Libs of TikTok provided an update: Keyser announced in a letter to students and parents that they were leaving the school. Keyser did not specify whether they were voluntarily stepping down, only referring to the move as “my departure.”

“Teaching the fourth grade class this year has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life,” Keyser wrote. “Each child, each story, each shared morning verse — they have shaped me in ways I will carry forever.

“Though my journey with MPCS is ending sooner than I imagined, I leave with full confidence in the strength of this community and its commitment to whole-child education,” Keyser continued. “I believe in what this school is building. And I will always hold the magic of our classrooms, festivals, and lessons in my heart.”

Keyser did not reference the Libs of TikTok post, or any other social media commentary, in the letter.

BREAKING UPDATE: “Mx Katie” is no longer employed at @JeffcoSchoolsCo. It appears he abruptly left his teaching position following backlash from our post Another one bites the dust! https://t.co/Ugvg3I8Oi0 pic.twitter.com/GLMkJv0Zxf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

Inquisitr News has reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland for further comment. A link to a staff directory on Mountain Phoenix Community School’s website did not work.

“Another one bites the dust!” Libs of TikTok wrote on X. That post was rapidly approaching 250,000 views in less than nine hours.

Keyser isn’t the first Jefferson County Public Schools employee who has gone viral via a Libs of TikTok post in recent years. Jennifer Ripper, who taught at Semper Elementary School, wrote, “Looks like he ALMOST got taken out” and “Dammit !!! They missed !!” immediately following the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Although JeffCo never publicly announced discipline for Ripper, she was quickly removed from Semper’s website. It is unclear whether she still works for the district in any capacity.