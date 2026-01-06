Trigger warning: The article mentions details about a murder.

In a brutal murder in North Carolina, an elderly couple was found dead in their home on December 31, 2025. While people across the country prepared to welcome 2026 with their loved ones, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Paula Dance, responded to a report of injuries at 628 Deborah Court in Greenville, North Carolina. When officers arrived, they found 73-year-old Rayfield Ruffin and his 67-year-old wife, Frances Ruffin, lying inside the house with multiple stab wounds.

The killings occurred in the same home where their 5-year-old great-grandchild, Karter River Rosenboro, was shot in 2024. Investigators arrested the couple’s grandson, 34-year-old Martinez Corvell Ruffin, in connection with the deaths.

A family member who placed the 911 call identified Martinez Ruffin as a person of interest and told investigators that he is the couple’s grandson. Sheriff Dance said the witness had been at the home earlier, left briefly to go to a store, and returned to discover the horrific sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yall Know What (@ykwnews)

According to the Reflector, deputies found him along a roadway carrying a knife and wearing clothing that investigators later collected as evidence. According to the sheriff’s office, Martinez has been charged with two counts of murder, as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The 34-year-old has been held without bond, with the possibility of facing the death penalty if he is found guilty. In 2019, another outlet revealed that Martinez had assaulted three Pitt County deputies.

In addition, Martinez also faced multiple prior charges over the years, including assault-related cases and allegations involving false reports. Some of these were dropped after he was found incapable of proceeding in court.

According to PEOPLE, the recent double homicide has shocked the Greenville community, particularly given the home’s connection to the earlier tragedy involving the young child.

Karter was accidentally shot by his 6-year-old brother, local station WITN reported. After Karter’s death, late Rayfield Ruffin was charged with a misdemeanor related to improper firearm storage involving a minor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The North Carolina Beat (@thenorthcarolinabeat)

As per sources, the 34-year-old accused, who has also been slapped with charges of double homicide, reportedly had a history of mental troubles while he was living with his grandparents.

“I can say there has been significant history with Mr. Ruffin,” Sheriff Paula Dance said.

Relatives who were close to the deceased couple described them as warm and compassionate people as they mourned their tragic passing. “They were beautiful people with golden hearts and willing to be there for anybody,” said family member Kiana Cherry. “They just had a heart. You could meet them in five minutes and fall in love. I’m just heartbroken.”

As the investigation remains ongoing, the motive behind the deaths is unknown. However, accused Martinez Ruffin is scheduled to appear in court on January 14, 2026.