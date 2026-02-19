Grandma Tells Trump Critics To ‘Get Off The Man’s Back’ During Black History Month Event

A White House Black History Month celebration turned into a headline-grabbing moment when grandmother Virginia “Ginni” Thomas stood up and delivered an impassioned defense of President Donald Trump, urging critics to “get off the man’s back.”

The event, which honored Black leaders, faith figures and community advocates, featured remarks from President Trump highlighting his administration’s outreach and policy efforts aimed at expanding economic opportunity and criminal justice reform. As the gathering unfolded, Thomas’ spontaneous remarks drew applause from those in attendance.

Speaking candidly, Thomas rejected accusations often leveled at Trump. “I love him, I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff,” she said. “And don’t be looking at me on the news, hating on me because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be standing for.” Her comments came as a direct rebuttal to critics who have frequently labeled Trump as divisive.

Everybody in America needs to watch this speech from Grandma at the White House Black History Month reception: "I love Trump. I don't want to hear nothing you've got to say about that racist stuff. And don't be looking at me on the news hating on me because I'm standing up for… pic.twitter.com/neBre47DSg — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) February 18, 2026

Thomas’ remarks were met with enthusiastic applause inside the room, adding an unscripted moment to the otherwise formal celebration. Her statement reflected a broader sentiment among some attendees who believe Trump’s record on issues affecting Black Americans has not received fair acknowledgment.

President Trump used the event to spotlight policies from his first term, including the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform measure aimed at reducing recidivism and reforming sentencing laws. He also highlighted historically low Black unemployment rates during his administration and initiatives supporting historically Black colleges and universities.

Throughout his remarks, Trump praised the contributions of Black Americans throughout U.S. history and emphasized themes of entrepreneurship, faith and economic empowerment. The Black History Month celebration featured a range of guests, including pastors, activists and business leaders.

🚨 BREAKING: The Black History Month crowd just STUNNED the Fake News by erupting in cheers when Leo Terrell said, "Donald Trump is the greatest president in our LIFETIME!" They won't want to show that. Racism narrative BOMBED! 🔥 "Trump FULLY FUNDED Historically Black Colleges… pic.twitter.com/Z955D2irpf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 18, 2026

Thomas’ vocal support stood out in a political environment often marked by sharp disagreement. Her defense underscored that while Trump faces persistent criticism from opponents, he also maintains dedicated supporters within segments of the Black community.

The White House has hosted Black History Month events annually, often focusing on achievements, cultural milestones and policy discussions. This year’s event carried added attention due to the election-year political climate and the continued debate over Trump’s legacy.

Thomas’ defense also reflected a broader political shift that has been closely watched in recent election cycles, as President Trump has actively sought to expand support among Black voters. In recent years, Trump has pointed to increased small-business growth, opportunity zone investments and criminal justice reform as cornerstones of his outreach.

Campaign events and White House gatherings have increasingly featured Black pastors, entrepreneurs and community advocates who credit his administration’s policies with economic gains. The grandmother’s remarks, delivered in the heart of the White House during Black History Month, underscored that this outreach is resonating with some voters who say they feel their voices are often overlooked in national political coverage.

Critics of Trump argue that his rhetoric and policies have been polarizing. Supporters counter that his economic policies and criminal justice reforms have delivered tangible results. Thomas’ remarks crystallized that divide, expressing frustration with what she characterized as unfair portrayals.

As the event concluded, her message continued to circulate widely on social media, amplifying the moment beyond the White House. The grandmother’s words — direct, emotional and unapologetic — captured the tone of a celebration that blended history, politics and personal conviction.

For many in the room, Thomas’ statement was a powerful reminder that political loyalty often runs deep and personal. In her view, standing up for President Trump was not controversial — it was deserved.