Grammy Star Jubilant Sykes Stabbed to Death – Son Arrested in Shocking Santa Monica Murder

Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes, 71, was stabbed to death at his home in Santa Monica on Monday. Shortly after that, the authorities arrested his 31-year-old son, Micah Sykes, in connection with the murder. According to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department, officers received a 911 call at night about an assault in progress at the house in the coastal city west of Los Angeles.

​On reaching the location, they found Sykes had suffered critical stab wounds. The police revealed that Paramedics soon arrived at the crime scene and pronounced him dead. Micah was taken into custody peacefully. The police also recovered a weapon from the crime scene, and further investigation is underway.

It isn’t clear at this moment whether Micah has engaged the services of an attorney. Sykes was a legend in the music world. Born in 1954 and raised in Los Angeles, he performed alongside celebrated guitarist Christopher Parkening during his early years in the industry.

Sykes also appeared at venues such as Deutsche Oper Berlin, Hollywood Bowl, and The Kennedy Center. He also played Jake in the Metropolitan Opera production of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.

Sykes added a new dimension to his already flourishing career with the classical album Bernstein: Mass, for which he earned a nomination at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

​Moreover, in its review of Bernstein: Mass, the New York Times described his baritone as ‘charismatic’. Sykes considered singing to be a ‘passion’. In 2002, he told NPR that he was comfortable with all genres, right from pop to opera.

“My singing is like breathing — it’s an extension of me. I don’t think of it is extraordinary. It’s my passion,” he had said. Sykes served as an artistic advisor for Orchestra Santa Monica. He often sang in and narrated some of its performances.

Roger Kalia, the orchestra’s music director, called him a ‘true inspiration’. “Jubilant was a true inspiration—his artistry, generosity, and kindness touched countless lives, “ he said.

Sykes’ death is a big loss for the music fraternity. And the shocking circumstances surrounding it make it even more tragic. Enough said!