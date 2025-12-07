“Got It?” Trump Caught Battling Teleprompter in Front of A-List Celebs

Donald Trump isn’t immune to awkward situations, and he once again landed himself in one this time, engaging in a teleprompter gaffe when he was handing out medals to several entertainment giants. On Saturday President Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation, where the recipients were actor Sylvester Stallone, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, the rock band Kiss, as well as actor-singer Michael Crawford.

Things went on smoothly, but a technical disruption took place, while Trump was introducing Strait. “We have a country music legend — got it? Turned off. Got it?” Trump said this, pointing towards a teleprompter off-camera. And then, he continued to read from the notes in front of him, but that awkward moment that took place for seconds has drawn a lot of online ridicule.