GOP Senator Manhandles Marine Veteran Protesting Iran War – Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Fallout from Donald Trump’s Iran campaign already seems to be affecting Republicans back home. A lot of criticism has been directed at the POTUS for his comments about soldiers dying in war. In an address to the nation about the conflict, Trump said, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future. And it is a noble mission.”

Social media has been flooded with posts from ex-servicemen criticizing the statement and comparing Donald Trump to the villain from the first Shrek film, Lord Farquaad.

Given that the war in Iran is a joint action with Israel, and not just the United States doing a regime change operation, party lines might not be toed when it comes to congressional intervention in the war. Republicans, however, keep finding themselves in deeper trouble with the American public each day. The latest issue involves a sitting Republican Senator allegedly breaking a Marine Corps veteran’s arm during a confrontation over the war in Iran.

The altercation happened when Capitol police tried to remove the veteran protesting military action in Iran. Sheehy tried to assist Capitol police, and an audible snap was reportedly heard. There was no confirmation that any bones had been broken.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran was removed from the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support hearing on Wednesday for protesting against military action in Iran. Brian McGinnis, a Green Party candidate running for Senate in North Carolina, was forcibly… pic.twitter.com/O4HgtHw0cP — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 4, 2026

Senator Tim Sheehy took to his social media to talk about the altercation, labeling the veteran an “unhinged protestor”. He wrote, “This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”

Brian McGinnis, the veteran in question, was protesting the war in Iran. The veteran also termed the operation “Israel’s war,” and said that Americans should not die for it. So far, six service personnel from the United States have lost their lives in the war. McGinnis could be heard screaming, “No one wants to fight for Israel.”

🇺🇸“NO ONE WANTS TO DIE FOR ISRAEL – THIS IS ISRAEL’S WAR – FREE PALESTINE!”🇵🇸 | Brian McGinnis Is A REAL AMERICAN HERO! pic.twitter.com/GiZDADzI7Y — Mahmood OD | محمود عودة (@MahmoodAudah) March 5, 2026

McGinnis is also a member of the Green Party. He is a candidate for the US Senate from North Carolina.

Tim Sheehy has received over $600,000 from the largest pro-Israel lobby group, AIPAC, according to The Mirror. Democratic lawmakers have also received funding from the group.

The Capitol Police spokesperson has stated that McGinnis and three Capitol Police personnel were treated for their injuries. In a statement, they said, “Protests are not allowed inside the Congressional Buildings. There are plenty of other spots on Capitol Grounds, outside, where demonstrations are allowed.”