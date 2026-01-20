GOP Lawmaker Explodes, Calls Trump’s Actions ‘Immoral’ and Warns Impeachment Could Be Next

Rep. Don Bacon strongly criticized President Donald Trump for his renewed effort to acquire Greenland. He called this push “immoral” and warned it could make the president vulnerable to impeachment.

Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska and a retired Air Force brigadier general, made this statement days after suggesting that Trump’s actions regarding Greenland could cross legal boundaries. While speaking to reporters, Bacon said Trump’s handling of the Danish-owned territory showed a misuse of presidential power and a lack of respect for long-standing alliances.

“It’s immoral,” Bacon said, according to Newsweek, when asked about Trump’s statements and actions concerning Greenland. He argued that threatening economic punishment and other pressures against allies to force them into territorial agreements undermines the principles the United States claims to uphold abroad.

Trump has argued that Greenland is crucial to U.S. national security. He points to its location in the Arctic and the rising competition with Russia and China in the area. Recently, Trump intensified his rhetoric by linking potential tariffs and diplomatic retaliation to opposition from Denmark and other European countries. This prompted backlash from U.S. allies and lawmakers from both parties.

Bacon stated that the issue goes beyond differences in foreign policy and veers into dangerous constitutional territory. Earlier this week, he warned that using presidential power to pressure allies over territorial issues could raise impeachment questions if Congress finds the actions violate U.S. law or treaty obligations.

“If a president is abusing power in a way that violates the Constitution, that’s exactly why impeachment exists,” Bacon explained, but he stopped short of calling for immediate action.

The Nebraska congressman has become one of the most vocal Republican critics of Trump during his current term, especially regarding national security and alliance management. Bacon has previously defended NATO and cautioned against policies that could diminish U.S. credibility with European partners.

Trump has dismissed criticism from allies and lawmakers, insisting that Greenland would be better protected under U.S. control and that Denmark has not invested enough in the territory’s defense. The White House has not directly responded to Bacon’s statements, but administration officials have continued to present the issue as a strategic necessity rather than an aggressive move.

Democratic lawmakers saw Bacon’s comments as proof of bipartisan concern with Trump’s approach. Several Democrats stated that the remarks highlight rising unease within the president’s party about using economic threats and national security arguments to support territorial ambitions.

Leaders from Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected Trump’s overtures, emphasizing that Greenland is not for sale and that decisions about its future belong to its people. Danish officials have also expressed frustration that private diplomatic talks have turned into public disputes driven by U.S. domestic politics.

Bacon stated that his concerns stem from both moral objections and practical risks. He warned that alienating European allies could weaken cooperation in defense, intelligence sharing, and Arctic security during a time of increasing global tensions.

“This is how you lose friends and damage trust,” Bacon noted. “And once that trust is gone, it’s very hard to rebuild.”

While Bacon said that impeachment is a serious and important action, he insisted that lawmakers cannot ignore what he sees as a pattern of behavior that tests constitutional limits. As Trump continues to defend his Greenland strategy, Bacon’s comments is another sign of a growing divide within the GOP.