“God Help Us All”: Netizens Alarmed by Reports of Trump Considering Ground Troops in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly discussed the possibility of sending American troops to Iran in private, according to two U.S. officials cited by NBC News‘ recent report.

​According to officials, the private discussions have not focused on a large-scale invasion; instead, the idea has been about sending a small unit of troops to Iran, used for “specific strategic purposes.” ​They also highlighted that Trump has neither decided nor instructed the U.S. military to send troops to Iran.

​As per the report, Trump discussed the idea with aides and Republican officials outside the White House, during which he also emphasised his vision for an Iran after the war is over, with secured uranium and a government cooperating with the U.S. on oil production.

However, the aforementioned claims by U.S. officials cited by NBC News were rejected by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. In a statement to the outlet, she stated, “This story is based on assumptions from anonymous sources who are not part of the President’s national security team and are clearly not read into these discussions.”

“President Trump always, wisely keeps all options open, but anyone trying to insinuate he is in favor of one option or another proves they have no real seat at the table,” she stated.

The President himself addressed the idea of deploying “boots on the ground” in Iran, in an interview with The New York Post.

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” he said, adding, “I say, ‘probably don’t need them’ [or] ‘if they were necessary,'” Trump said.