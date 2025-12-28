Gloria Allred Challenges Trump’s Story on Epstein Split

Gloria Allred is not buying the neat, tidy version of Donald Trump’s split with Jeffrey Epstein, and she made it clear she thinks the public still does not have the real story.

Appearing on CNN with Phil Mattingly, the high-profile attorney questioned why Trump’s White House has offered shifting explanations for how, and why, the president supposedly cut ties with the disgraced financier, who even in death continues to spark controversy.

“Well, I‘ve heard different explanations from the White House about why he dropped him,” Allred told Mattingly, continuing: “One explanation was that he was a pervert, Jeffrey Epstein. But if he was a pervert, in the view of the president, not the president at the time, then why did he believe he was a pervert?”

Allred pressed on the key question she says hangs over Trump’s past relationship with Epstein, what Trump knew and what, if anything, he did about it.

“And was he, did he investigate?” Allred continued. “Did he look into what actions or misconduct he knew that perhaps Jeffrey Epstein was inflicting on underage girls, children, or adults?”

Allred noted she has also heard another explanation, that Epstein bid against Trump for a property in Palm Beach, Florida, creating “bad will” between them. In other words, the falling out may have been less of a moral awakening and more of a personal grievance.

Trump has said he kicked out Epstein from Mar-A-Lago for hiring workers away from the establishment, one of whom is believed to be the late Virginia Giuffre.

“So we don‘t know whether, what‘s the truth,” she said. “We‘ll just have to wait and see why he and Jeffrey Epstein were no longer friends. We‘ll look at the, all the files when they‘re released to see when the last communications may have existed between the two of them.”

Allred has said that her focus remains on the trafficking allegations themselves and the infrastructure around Epstein that she believes made it possible. She said she is looking at questions of “who assisted, who enabled, who supported Jeffrey Epstein in this effort.”

“We‘re going to have to also follow the money, which may be the most important trail that we have to journey upon in order to find out how this, I think, worldwide sex trafficking method and project was conducted,” she concluded.

The comments come as the Justice Department continues releasing batches of Epstein-related documents, a process that began earlier this month after Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law in late November.

The releases have included photos of Epstein with prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton and Rolling Stones vocalist Mick Jagger. Other documents include missed calls involving then-businessman Trump.

Trump has been openly critical of how the document releases are unfolding and even defended Bill Clinton. After officials said they uncovered more than 1 million additional documents that require review, Trump complained about when the DOJ says “NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc.”

The department said Wednesday the newly uncovered material could take “a few more weeks” to review and redact, coming after the administration missed a legally imposed deadline to release all Epstein files on Dec. 19.

And for victims, the delays are not just political noise, and so far, they don’t appear any closer to getting justice.