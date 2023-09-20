Gisele Bündchen Reveals Details About Her Messy Divorce With Tom Brady: "It's Been a Lot"

Gisele Bündchen is in the process of 'healing' after getting divorced from Tom Brady. She recently gave a tell-all interview to People in which she candidly discussed her struggles with crippling panic attacks, anxiety, and depression in her 20s. She also touched on the topics that dealt with navigating the dissolution of her 13-year marriage while also taking care of two ailing parents. "It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot—in every area of my life," the supermodel said while opening up about her personal issues. She continued, "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can give what happens in our surroundings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Also Read: When Legendary NFL Quarterback Tom Brady Admitted That He is 'An Introvert'

The former Victoria's Secret model insisted that she used a combination of workouts, including yoga and meditation, to keep healthy and grounded while going through her emotional recovery process. “I think if I didn't have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would've been very hard,” she said. “And I think we all can relate to that because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life.” Bündchen recently became a Wellness Ambassador for Gaia Herbs, where she is offering advice on how to incorporate the organic herbal medicines she used to use growing up in rural Horizontina, Brazil, into people's hectic American lifestyles. ”Sometimes, we can get so disconnected from our bodies because we are running away from ourselves, so we just keep adding more things for us to do,” she said. “Give me anything to eat, give me anything to drink. You're just in this mode. I feel like whenever you can bring yourself back into feeling your body and just being present, it’s great. You're kind of in your body and you're really present. You're breathing, you're connecting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

The Brazilian beauty just achieved a significant life goal: she has been alcohol-free for months and has managed to stay clean during that time. "I became more clear. I felt a bit more foggy before. Now I'm very sharp and very present and I notice things that I didn't notice before,” she said. “When I'm not drinking, I'm sleeping much better. You have to be loving to yourself. You ask a lot of your body, you’ve got to do a reset. You have got to take care of this only vehicle you got, right?” She advised on putting oneself in a healthy cycle to remain focused in life. “No one is going to do it for you. The only person that's going to make those choices is you. Because ultimately, you're the first person who's going to be impacted by it. But then, it's your children, it's your husband, it's your family,” she says. “You got to put the oxygen mask on you first.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie Squire

Also Read: NFL Legend Tom Brady Plays the Field, Keeping Options Open With Irina Shayk

She also cautioned women, particularly mothers, against the widely held misconception that taking care of oneself is selfish. “It's not a selfish thing. People have been teaching us that it's selfish if you take care of yourself. How is that selfish?” she says. “When you feel good, you're a better mom, you're a better friend, you're calmer, you're more patient, you're more loving, you're more grounded. So you can't feel guilty about prioritizing yourself. Because that's loving you and loving the people you love the most, which are going to be impacted by how well you are. Because if you're sick, everyone's hurts."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Also Read: Irina Shayk May Be Caught Between Ex Bradley Cooper and Tom Brady as She ‘Hopes’ to Settle Down Soon

She concluded on a happy note that finally her children are ending their home-schooling while also gushing that her son Benny is turning out to be "just like his dad." “They're getting to know friends in school. They like it. It’s just all new. But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things,” Bündchen says. Vivi, 10, has joined the school swim team, and Benny, 13, has been playing football for the first time. (He’s No. 12, just like his dad.) He just started. I just feel so proud of them. They're so loving. They're growing up to be just so thoughtful and considerate of others.” Bündchen and her children now reside in Miami, where she claims her kids have successfully returned to public school, picked up new hobbies, and are prospering.

More from Inquisitr

Irina Shayk 'Rushed' to Tom Brady's Tribeca Condo Post Vacay with Ex Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic Hug in Heartfelt Backstage Meetup After US Open Semifinal Match