Newly surfaced information indicates that the emerging romance between Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, has sparked disagreement between her associates and those connected to her former spouse, Tom Brady. Marca initially broke the news about Bündchen and Valente's relationship, describing them as "deeply in love." While official accounts state that their romance commenced in June 2023, sources associated with Brady hinted that it might have started as early as 2021.

However, conflicting narratives emerged when sources close to Bündchen insisted that their relationship began in June 2023 and emphasized that they were initially close friends before transitioning into a romantic relationship. Brady's associates appeared to challenge this timeline, urging media outlets to include "2021" after June to accurately represent the situation. Despite their divorce in October 2022, sources close to Bündchen have vehemently denied any allegations of cheating, with one insider emphasizing the importance of including "2021" to reflect the accurate timeline of events.

Their connection extends beyond romance, as Bündchen and Brady have known Valente for years through their children's involvement in jiu-jitsu lessons. Insiders revealed that following the announcement of their divorce in October 2022, Bündchen spent two months in Costa Rica, with Valente accompanying her during this time. The pair's relationship evolved from a platonic friendship to a romantic one in July 2023, according to sources cited by Page Six.

Addressing previous rumors about her relationship with Valente, Bündchen emphasized his role as a trusted individual in her life during a Vanity Fair cover story in March 2023. Bündchen conveyed appreciation for Valente's positive influence and their friendship, emphasizing his role as both their teacher and a trusted individual. As speculation mounts regarding Bündchen's reported new love interest, images of her sharing a kiss with her rumored partner on Valentine's Day circulated widely, igniting considerable online discussion. Embracing the joy of fatherhood, Brady captioned one image with "Boys will be Boys. Ay, feeling good, like I should," capturing the fun-filled moments with his kids. While Bündchen appeared to be delving into her potential new relationship, Brady chose to prioritize family time, notably spending Valentine's Day with his children rather than rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk.

The supermodel's alleged relationship with a fitness instructor, previously denied by her, has resurfaced with reports hinting at a long-term connection. In a March 2023 Vanity Fair cover story, Bündchen praised her instructor's positive influence on her children as well. Insiders have also disclosed to Page Six that the rumored couple has been together for over a year already. While Brady's romantic life has occasionally made headlines with model Shayk, recent social media posts predominantly focus on his cherished moments with his children, whom he affectionately refers to as his Forever Valentine's.