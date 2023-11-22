Gisele Bundchen, the Brazilian supermodel, took to Instagram to share a poignant message about "heartbreaks" and "challenges" more than a year after her divorce from retired NFL star, Tom Brady, in October 2022. The 43-year-old beauty posted a captivating snapshot of herself on a sandy beach, the sunset casting a warm glow in the background, wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Also Read: Here's How Irina Shayk is Trying to Salvage Her Relationship With Tom Brady

In her heartfelt caption, Bundchen opened up about the unseen struggles people face, emphasizing the importance of kindness in a world filled with silent battles. She expressed, "Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs." The supermodel urged her followers to be mindful of others, stating, "As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis

Reflecting on the significance of spreading love and kindness, Bundchen concluded, "I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today," as per the Daily Mail. She added a praying hands emoji and translated the message into Spanish, underlining her commitment to fostering positivity.

The Instagram post comes more than a year after Bundchen and Tom Brady, who were married for 13 years, announced their divorce in October 2022. Despite the separation, the former couple remains dedicated to co-parenting their children – son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 – and maintaining a positive relationship. Bundchen also continues to stay close to Tom's other son, Jack, 16, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Also Read: Irina Shayk's Mysterious Visit to Tom Brady's NYC Apartment Ignites Relationship Speculations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

In a revealing interview with Vanity Fair in March, Bundchen referred to the divorce as "the death of my dream." She spoke about the challenges of imagining a life that didn't unfold as expected, emphasizing the importance of giving one's best effort. Bundchen expressed her gratitude for the time spent together with Tom, despite the difficulties of parting ways.

Also Read: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Reportedly Broke Up After Short-Lived Romance: “No Drama, Just Fizzled Out”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Since the divorce, Bundchen has found a new home in Miami with her children. In September, she shared on CBS News Sunday Morning that she now feels like she is truly "living" rather than merely "surviving." The supermodel appreciates the sunshine and indicated that her children are adjusting well to their new life, making friends, and exploring new activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Amidst these personal revelations, Bundchen remains active in her professional life, recently starring in a holiday campaign for the Brazilian jewelry brand Vivara. She also shared snapshots on Instagram, capturing special moments from her time in Brazil where she grew up in rural Horizontina. In one image, the star showcased her impeccable figure wearing a brown-patterned bikini as she jumped into the air on the shore of a spacious beach.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s the Reason Behind Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s Relationship Being a Three-Month Fling

Tom Brady Says His Family 'Would Kill Him' If He Ever Returns to The NFL