As her ex Tom Brady enjoys a Miami party with supermodel Irina Shayk, Gisele Bündchen seems unbothered and evades the situation entirely, instead she enjoys spending her time with her children!

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her children's birthdays at Disney World with great enthusiasm, Marca reported. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Tom Brady, was in Miami at Leonardo DiCaprio's party with Irina Shayk, a month after reports of their split surfaced.

View this post on Instagram

Bündchen, on the other hand, posted pictures from her yearly trip to the well-known theme park with her adorable kids, 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian, to Instagram. The siblings, who both had birthdays in early December, were seen in the joyous pictures happily linking arms with pals in front of the Cinderella Castle. Benjamin and his mother were shown in another endearing photo, cuddling up to one another. At 43 years old, Bundchen looked effortlessly put together while out and about in her white T-shirt, slim trousers, and baseball cap.

Bundchen thanked Walt Disney World for the wonderful experience in her Instagram message. "Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids' birthdays! Thank you @waltdisneyworld. We had a great time!"

Irina Shayk gets picked up by Tom Brady for a night out in Miami, Florida.

After Brady was seen picking up Shayk from her home, chatter began to spread that the two were back together. In October, sources had previously disclosed that Brady and Shayk "went their separate ways" after their relationship "fizzled out," stressing that “There’s no ill will towards each other.” In an interview with Elle magazine published in November, Shayk appeared to confirm their breakup by responding, "no comment," when questioned about her and Brady's relationship status.

Although there had been rumors that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk had broken up, insiders now claim that their romance is still going strong, US Weekly reported. “Tom and Irina have hung out a few times over the past several months,” a source said. “They never broke up because they were never an official item. So that’s still where things stand between them.”

The two have “been hanging out here and there for a little while and enjoy the time they spend together,” the insider continues. The insider tells Us that despite their “no commitment,” Brady, 46, and Shayk, 37, “have a great time whenever they hang out.” For his part, the insider claims that Brady “is very focused on spending time with his kids and isn't looking for a committed relationship at the moment.” Shayk was seen getting into Brady's car in Miami earlier this week, which gave rise to reports about the pair reconciling.

Since July, Shayk and Brady have been romantically linked, as evidenced by photos of Shayk leaving and entering Brady's Los Angeles residence. Brady was in his first romance after divorcing the 43-year-old Bündchen in October 2022. Shayk was formerly linked to Bradley Cooper from 2015 until 2019, and the two have a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine.

