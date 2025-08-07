Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Special Privilege at ‘Club Fed’ Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell won’t be enjoying one of the more unique perks offered at her new minimum-security facility in Texas, training service dogs for people with disabilities.

Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker, was recently transferred to Federal Prison Camp Bryan. The all-women’s minimum-security prison, often referred to as a “Club Fed” for its relatively comfortable environment, is one of the institutions participating in Canine Companions’ service dog training program. But Maxwell won’t be eligible to take part.

“We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals, including any crime of a sexual nature,” Paige Mazzoni, the CEO of Canine Companions, told NBC News. “That’s a hard policy we have, so she will not be able to.”

The restriction is in place to protect the welfare of the dogs, Mazzoni explained. “Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you’re putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable,” she added.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking and recruiting underage girls for Epstein and his associates. Her case has remained in the spotlight, and her prison conditions have drawn scrutiny since her conviction in 2022.

Her transfer to FPC Bryan came just days after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for a lengthy two-day interview session totaling over nine hours. The meetings were reportedly part of the Trump administration’s effort to show transparency in its handling of the Epstein fallout.

While the Trump administration previously signaled it would release the full “Epstein files,” the disclosure earlier this year of roughly 200 documents yielded few major revelations. In June, the Justice Department and FBI concluded an “exhaustive review” and said there was no basis for new criminal investigations into others connected to the Epstein case, a decision that sparked backlash among Trump’s base.

NBC News reports that officials are now weighing whether to publicly release the transcript of Blanche’s two-day meeting with Maxwell. The idea has gained traction amid pressure to show accountability in the handling of Epstein-related prosecutions.

Maxwell’s placement at FPC Bryan has itself drawn criticism. The facility, known for its relaxed environment and special rehabilitation programs, is not typically used to house inmates convicted of sex crimes. Among the prison’s most distinctive offerings is its service dog training program, run in partnership with Canine Companions.

Launched in 1995 at a prison in Oregon, Canine Companions’ prison-based programs now operate in 25 state and federal facilities. The initiative pairs inmates with puppies to raise and train them for service roles. Amid a national shortage of qualified service animals, the program has grown rapidly over the past two years.

“Inmates have time, structure, and focus, which leads to a higher success rate in training these dogs,” Mazzoni said.

The program has also been shown to benefit inmates themselves, reducing recidivism and offering a sense of purpose behind bars.

“We get letters saying things like, ‘It’s the first time I’ve felt unconditional love,’” Mazzoni noted. “Even if a dog doesn’t make it as a service animal, it’s still changed a life.”

Despite her placement in one of the most lenient facilities in the federal system, Maxwell’s past crimes have placed strict limits on the privileges she can enjoy, including bonding with a puppy behind bars.