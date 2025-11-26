‘Ghetto, Loud’ — Reporter Brutally Trolled by MAGA loyalists for Interrupting Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt recently slammed a journalist for yelling at her. The incident unfolded while the Press Secretary was being bombarded with questions about the verdict in the case involving FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Here’s how netizens reacted to the viral video.

A federal judge cleared Comey and James of criminal indictments after a long legal battle. Leavitt stood among a horde of people after the verdict while taking questions from members of the press.

April Ryan, a correspondent for Grio, took the opportunity to question the Press Secretary on the verdict of the case. “Is the president more determined to go after Letitia James and James Comey?” Ryan was heard screaming while Leavitt was answering a previous question.

Hello reporters call out their questions and get answers! pic.twitter.com/CJ7McA8RJ6 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2025

The Press Secretary momentarily looked at the reporter and then looked back at the reporter. Ryan, who had already asked the question, took that as a cue to ask it again. “Excuse me, I’m answering a question,” Leavitt was heard snapping.

Ryan countered that statement by pointing out that she did what she did because Leavitt was looking at her. “I looked at you because you’re yelling,” the Press Secretary responded.

April did not back down and noted that it was her job as a reporter, and it is what reporters do. Netizens were quick to chime in with their two cents on the interaction.

“You’re so ghetto, big mouth, interrupting, entitled, and frankly, ridiculous and unprofessional,” one wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). The reporter took to the platform to reply to the criticism.

“Sorry, I am not ghetto but you are very ignorant!” Ryan wrote. “Maybe wait until she answers the first question before you yell out your question… professional advice,” a second added.

Others labelled her as “obnoxious and rude” for interrupting the 28-year-old. Many other comments called Ryan rude and “loud,” while a few praised her for her work.

Hello learn some manners and good etiquette. Maybe you might get more recognition. — ✨ (@yeshua458) November 25, 2025

“Great job, April! Don’t let this incompetent administration and its low-IQ followers deter you from actually asking questions that people want to know. This dumpster fire is burning as we speak; can’t wait for it to be over,” one user wrote.

“That is what reporters in a White House setting do. And I’m sure it’s not an easy gig these days, with a press secretary whose answers sound as if they emanate from some bizarro fantasy land,” a second user chimed in.

Leavitt eventually did address Ryan’s question while noting that Trump wasn’t targeting anybody at all. “I wouldn’t say he’s going after them,” the Press Secretary began. She claimed that Trump was “determined” to “see accountability” in the nation.