‘Get Away From Me!’ White Woman Screams and Plays Victim After After Hitting Black Man’s Car

A black man posted a video of a white woman melting down after hitting his car. Justin McPherson shared his experience handling the white woman’s loud, fake tantrum after she caused the crash.

He had recorded how she was crying and screaming in her car after crashing it into his car on the freeway. His car was rear-ended by the woman’s car, and they both pulled over on the side of the freeway. The man approached the woman to ask for insurance information. However, she started to play the victim card and yelled at him.

His on-screen caption read, “Karen in the wild in her natural habitat.” The woman was hysterically reacting and not giving any insurance details. The man is heard saying in the video, “You just hit my car,” and she responds with loud crying and screaming, “Get away from me.”

The man was respectful, calling her ma’am and asking her for the insurance information. The woman was panicking and throwing things on the dashboard, saying, “Oh my god.”

The video has racked up 93,800 likes and more than 21,000 comments — most siding with McPherson and slamming the woman. Social media users supported the black man. One user commented, “She’s practicing her act for when the police show up,” suggesting she’s fake crying.

Another one commented, “That’s a cry from someone who does not carry auto insurance.” The third one chimed in, “If it weren’t the era of cameras and livestreaming, she’d get a man in jail for sure.” One user sympathized with the dog sitting in the car, “That poor dog.”

Another one posted, “Did adults who act like this get away with acting like this as children??? Is that part of it?” One user said she’s having a crashout to prevent accountability.

The man captioned his post, “She flipped & acted like she was the victim. #tbt#karensgonewild.” The situation could have been handled calmly, but the woman could not stop crying and yelling. She asked the man to wait until the police came.

It’s not uncommon for people to make false claims against Black people. It adds to the false police reports and fake cases due to racial disparity. The video, posted in August, has no clear legal outcome yet — https://www.inquisitr.com/profile/black-peoplebut recording the encounter likely saved him from false accusations.