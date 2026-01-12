Germany Hits Back at RFK Jr.’s Bizarre Claims of Prosecuting Doctors and Patients

Germany’s former health chief blasted the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kennedy Jr. alleged that doctors and patients in Germany were being prosecuted for exemptions from either taking the vaccine or wearing masks for safety during the pandemic.

The U.S. Health Secretary recently discussed a letter he sent to the current Health Minister of Germany, Nina Warken. Kennedy Jr. claimed he’d just learned about the “persecution and punishment” of the many German physicians and their patients.

Reports coming out of Germany show a government sidelining patient autonomy and limiting people’s abilities to act on their own convictions when they face medical decisions. That is why Friday, I sent a letter to Germany’s Federal Minister of Health, Nina Warken. In my letter,… pic.twitter.com/OWm7bcTv2W — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) January 11, 2026

Apparently, the “thousands” of doctors who didn’t urge their patients to take the COVID-19 vaccine or wear the mask were allegedly being punished. The same punishment followed for the patients.

RFK Jr. said in a statement, “When any government criminalizes doctors for advising their patients, it crosses a line…” Kennedy Jr. mentioned how the alleged punishment was a direct violation of their rights. He further accused Germany of reportedly “violating the patient-physician relationship.”

The Health Secretary continued to slam the alleged health crisis in his letter to Warken in a rant. Germany clapped back with a rather savage response, urging Kennedy Jr. to reflect on the health problems of his own country. Former German Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, shared a fiery response on X, addressing Kennedy Jr.’s remarks. His tweet on X has been translated by Grok.

Ehrenwerter @SecKennedy sollte sich um Gesundheitsprobleme im eigenen Land kümmern. Kurze Lebenserwartung, extreme Kosten, zehntausende Drogentote und Mordopfer. In Deutschland werden Ärzte für falsche Atteste nicht von der Regierung bestraft. Bei uns sind die Gerichte unabhängig https://t.co/xJLQdmWhf1 — Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) January 10, 2026

Tagging Kennedy Jr. on his tweet, Lauterbach wrote, “He should focus on health problems in his own country…” The ex-health minister highlighted the growing crisis with affording health care policies like Medicaid and drug overdose-related deaths. Lauterbach also mentioned the shortening of life expectancy and the murder victims in his list of America’s health problems.

Lastly, Lauterbach pointed out a possible difference in the court decisions and ruling, writing, “With us, the courts are independent…” RFK Jr. has yet to issue a reply to Lauterbach’s clap back.

However, it wasn’t just the former Health Minister who strongly disagreed with Kennedy Jr.’s remarks. Warken also shut down claims made by the U.S. Health Secretary on X. Calling the Kennedy Jr.’s remarks “false,” Warken said, “The statements made by the U.S. Secretary of Health are completely unfounded, factually incorrect, and must be rejected.”

While I appreciate the concern for Germany they have chosen their course. Let’s focus on MAHA and hopefully successes here in America will serve as an example to be followed abroad. America First. Please work to end the pharmaceutical advertising that has captured media in… — Mark (@MarkHallada) January 11, 2026

Warken continued to clarify, “Criminal prosecution was only pursued in cases of fraud and document forgery… About Kennedy Jr.’s remarks on a German citizen’s rights, Warken highlighted the immense freedom when it comes to healthcare. She wrote, “Patients are also free to decide which therapy they want to undergo.”

Warken also claimed that she’d be more than “happy” to explain the situation to Kennedy Jr. in person. Political tensions have been rising lately, with President Donald Trump and his administration under immense scrutiny for many things, including the health crisis. Every move is being closely monitored by supporters and critics.

Apart from Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has yet to respond to Germany’s offer of “meeting in person.” Whether or not the two countries would have a sit-down to discuss matters other than health remains to be seen.