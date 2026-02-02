Georgia Community Reacts After Holiday Inn Shooting Leaves Officer Dead

The Georgia community has rallied around police after a suspected credit card fraud call turned deadly. Residents and the Gwinnett Police Department are mourning the loss of 25-year-old Pradeep Tamang after he was shot at a Holiday Inn in Stone Mountain. Another officer, Cpl. David Reed, was also shot and critically injured. He is currently recovering from his injuries.

Tamang was shot and killed by suspect Kevin Andrews on Feb. 1, 2026. Reports say the attack was unprovoked. The hotel, located about 20 miles from Atlanta, placed a 911 call after staff suspected Andrews of credit card fraud.

Cop killed and another injured after being shot in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Georgia Holiday Inn https://t.co/dgjAtY8nbX pic.twitter.com/ClkpwbM1x7 — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2026

When officers Tamang and Reed arrived, they attempted to arrest Andrews on outstanding arrest warrants. During the encounter, both officers were shot. Reed remains hospitalized with critical injuries, while Officer Tamang later succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Tamang was from Pennsylvania but originally from Nepal and was engaged. Tamang joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in July 2024.

Speaking during a press conference, Gwinnett County Police Department Chief J.D. McClure shared a brief statement about the incident, which remains under active investigation.

Regarding Andrews’ shooting of the officers, McClure said, “The suspect produced a handgun and, in an unprovoked attack, fired at our Gwinnett County police officers.” He added that the officers returned fire, injuring Andrews, who authorities say fired first. The suspect sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

McClure reassured Gwinnett County residents of the department’s continued commitment to public safety. He referred to both officers as “heroes” and said they understood the “valuable service” they provide despite the risks involved.

Please help me honor Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, of the Gwinnett County Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty today. Officers responded to a hotel on a reported fraud call when an unprovoked attack occurred. Both officers were shot. Officers returned fire. The… pic.twitter.com/KlhPuQ1niw — Military Support (@MilitaryCooI) February 2, 2026

In the wake of Tamang’s tragic death, communities have rallied in support of the police. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp shared a post on X about the uncertainties faced by law enforcement. Kemp extended his gratitude, saying, “We are grateful for everyone that puts themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians.

Netizens on X have flooded the social media platform with condolences for the late officer and voiced their support for the police department in Georgia. In response to a post on X, one user said, “Unwavering love, strong support, and fervent prayers sent for both Officer Pradeep Tamang and Cpl. David Reed.”

A second one stated, “A very sad outcome for 2 men just doing their job, trying to keep the town’s people safe.” A third one said, “My condolences to the fallen officer and his family.”

A fourth one pointed out, “Horrible! It seems like every day a law enforcement officer is being shot and killed…” A fifth one said, “RIP Officer Tamang.” Likewise, many expressed their condolences for the family and loved ones of the late officer. Efforts to raise funds for Tamang’s family during this time have also been set up.

The suspect reportedly has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple felony convictions, violent crimes, narcotics, and gun crimes.” Charges faced by Andrews have yet to be revealed by the police. The investigation has been taken over by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI. Further details about the shooting at the Holiday Inn are highly anticipated.