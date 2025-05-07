George W. Bush To Skip Melania Trump’s White House Event Honoring His Mother—Here’s Why

Are new tensions brewing between First Lady Melania Trump and the George W. Bush family? In recent news, a pivotal member of the Bush family declined to attend an event at the White House hosted by Melania Trump to herald the late former first lady Barbara Bush, which prompted the ongoing tensions between the two political families.

The event, which is set to take place on May 8, 2025, at the White House’s East Room, will unveil a U.S. Postal Service stamp dedicated to Barbara Bush. The event will be hosted by none other than Melania Trump, who’s known to be absent from the spotlight most of the time. However, former President George Bush will not attend the event held in honour of his mother.

As per The Daily Beast, his sister, Dorothy Bush Koch, and Alice Yates, CEO of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, will be present as they have also been listed as speakers. Even though George Bush attended both the inaugural ceremonies of President Donald Trump, he never really endorsed him as a candidate in his three presidential runs.

Furthermore, in 2021, the year that marked two decades since the 9/11 attacks in 2001,. George Bush criticised the state of American politics, warning that it had become driven by “anger, fear, and resentment.

Donald Trump, known for his radical remarks and exaggerated words, took Bush’s words as a personal attack and later claimed in a statement that George Bush “led a failed and uninspiring presidency” and that he “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump also has a fiery history with former First Lady Barbara Bush. Reportedly, the late wife of George Bush had her objections to Donald Trump’s rule. She referred to him as “a symbol of greed” in the 2019 biography ‘The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of a Dynasty’.

In 2019, President Trump overlooked Barbara’s remarks and said, “She should be [nasty to me]. Look what I did to her sons.” Referring to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Trump added, “Most people thought he was going to win, and he was quickly out. I hit him very hard in South Carolina.”

The book also had components of Barbara Bush’s life and how, in her final moments, she no longer identified as a RepublicaN, which meant that she did not approve of Donald Trump’s ideologies.

Consequently, Barbara Pierce was born and later became Barbara Bush, as she was married to the 41st president of the United States, Late George H.W. Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993. She was the first lady, known for her immense philanthropy and humanitarian efforts.

Also, just so that readers don’t get confused, Barbara is one of only two women in American history to be both the wife of one U.S. president and the mother of another. (as her son became the 43rd president).

Barbara died on April 17, 2018, in Houston, Texas, after health complications at 92. As per CBS News, Jean Becker, the chief of staff to Mr. Bush, gave up an update that the former president is “heartbroken.”

I’m missing my mother-in-law and role model tonight. Barbara Bush was a loving mother and grandmother. The world is poorer without her in it. Rest in peace, dear Bar. https://t.co/gV8veToYi9 — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) April 18, 2018

Other members of the Bush clan also issued statements of love and support for the deceased: Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and me. I am sad. Still, our souls are settled knowing hers was,” expressed her son, former President George W. Bush, in a statement

“Barbara Bush was a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought us levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you for all your prayers and good wishes,” he added.

Former Florida Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush issued a statement, “offering our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support,” on the occasion of her passing. Her death was a major event in the nation, and condolences were sent from all over the world.