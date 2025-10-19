George Santos’ Two-Word Message to Donald Trump After His Shocking Prison Release

George Santos, the infamous former Congressman, has finally broken his silence and reflected on his warmth for the US President. He only said a couple of words for Donald Trump after being unexpectedly freed from prison: “deepest gratitude.” The 37-year-old ex-lawmaker joined the ranks of Washington’s most notorious figures after receiving a seven-year prison sentence for 23 counts of identity theft and wire fraud

. And consequently, his dramatic downfall made him the first Republican ever to get expelled from Congress, and only the sixth U.S. lawmaker in history to meet that fate.

However, the tables shockingly turned when Trump commuted Santos’s sentence, freeing him after just three months behind bars. And subsequently, he wasted no time thanking the president in a heartfelt message posted to X. “Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life,” Santos wrote. “A chance to grow, to change, and to walk a better path.”

This emotional statement from the former congressman followed reports that Trump had been seen angrily confronting Melania aboard Marine One earlier in the week; for Santos, however, the tone was one of pure relief and reverence. After being released from a New Jersey prison around 10 p.m. on Friday, Santos said he even had a personal phone call with Trump.

“I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump. Earlier today, I had the honor of speaking with him personally, a conversation I will never forget,” Santos wrote. He went on to describe Trump in glowing, almost spiritual terms: “In that moment, I saw not only the strength of a great leader, but the heart of a man who believes in mercy, in redemption, and in the promise that America gives everyone, the promise of a second chance,” he continued. “His kindness, his humanity, and his generosity toward my family and me touched me deeply.

President Trump reminded me that in this country we love so much, no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal. His faith in second chances reignited my own, and for that, I will be forever thankful.” Trump announced the commutation himself on Truth Social, saying Santos “has been horribly mistreated.” In classic Trump fashion, he ended his post with: “Good luck George, have a great life!”

The former lawmaker’s once-glittering political career imploded after a bombshell ethics report in 2023 accused him of using campaign funds for personal splurges, including Botox treatments and OnlyFans subscriptions. It all started when The New York Times exposed a web of lies in 2022 including Santos’ false claims about his education, work history, and even his mother’s death in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Despite the scandal, Santos made history in 2022 by defeating Democrat Robert Zimmerman and becoming the first openly LGBTQ Republican freshman elected to Congress — a title that later became synonymous with deceit and disgrace. Now, free from prison and with Trump’s blessing, Santos says he’s ready to start over, but whether America is ready to forgive him is another question.