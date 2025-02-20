George Santos Names the Smelliest Member of Congress—And His Answer Is Brutal

A former lawmaker has unmasked the smelliest member of Congress. The Former New York Republican Rep. George Santos said another New Yorker has the worst smell on Capitol Hill. While speaking to Jim Norton, the popular comedian, on his latest podcast called, ‘Jim Norton Can’t Save You’ on Wednesday. Santos was then asked who had the worst breath out of all the lawmakers in Congress.

Santos was absolutely stunned by the question; the former lawmaker instantly burst into laughter as he found it difficult to regain his composure. He kept laughing as he was yet to deliver a verdict on who was most in need of a breath mint.

George Santos, 36, represented a portion of New York’s Long Island as a Republican from Jan 2023 to Dec 2023 before he was expelled from his position by his colleagues.

Remember the time Jerry Nadler shit himself on live television during a press conference with Nany Pelosi? I ask because maybe he’s talking about the brown baby he gave birth to that faithful day. But don’t take my word for it. 😄 https://t.co/EwyYep5R4G pic.twitter.com/eIzPXSu8i1 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 21, 2025

His expulsion came after an Ethics Committee investigation found that Santos was spending taxpayer money on botox and adult content on OnlyFans. This is what led to him becoming the first Republican ever to be expelled from Congress.

In August 2024, George separately pleaded guilty to wire identity threats and fraud. He is now facing between two to twenty years behind bars in the federal case against him.

However, he is now seeking to repair his image and trying to address his legal woes on comedian Norton’s show. Santos restored his composure and disclosed that Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler has the smelliest body odour in Congress.

‘I can say this for sure [with] no mental reservation,’ Santos said. ‘The worst body odor in Congress is definitely Jerry Nadler.’ ‘Really, it’s so bad. It’s so bad,’ Santos continued. ‘Dude, Jerry Nadler stinks. Dude, he stinks.’

George Santos, since his expulsion, has been given the title of ‘the Long Island liar,’. In the podcast, he went on to recall an instance where Jerry passed gas on the House Floor. ‘Jerry Nadler would waddle down that aisle and crop dust,’ the former lawmaker remembered. ‘Like, it was every step of his waddle was a fart.’ ‘But the dude just stinks… he’s greasy and oily. Ewww. Take a shower, goddamnit!’ Santos said.

George Santos was expelled for lying and misusing campaign funds.

He didn’t have sex with an underage girl, didn’t contribute to the delinquency of a minor, and didn’t use drugs to exploit anyone.

But Matt Gaetz? He did all that🤦‍♀️…

and Republicans want him to be A Fucking G.… pic.twitter.com/SovaUzTsEp — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) November 20, 2024

The expelled lawmaker even lamented how Jerry Nadler has been consistently winning reelection since the time he first joined Congress in 1992.

‘You know what’s my biggest disappointment of the 2022 cycle? That Carolyn Maloney didn’t beat him,’ Santos said. Jerry Nadler’s office, however, has not immediately responded to these comments.