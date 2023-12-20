Ziwe Fumudoh, the audacious talk show host known for her no-filter interviews, recently sat down with former Representative George Santos (R-N.Y.), showcasing a candid and intriguing conversation that touched on a variety of topics, from alleged crimes to the colorful personalities in Congress. Eventually, it even prompted her to ask the cheeky politician, "What excites you most about going to prison?" But before this exchange occurred in the interview, the two personalities had a lot more to talk about.

The interview started with Fumudoh humorously asking Santos, "What could we do to get you to go away?" to which Santos responded, "Stop inviting me to your gigs." The banter continued as Fumudoh playfully suggested, "The lesson is to stop inviting you places," nudging Santos to assert, "But you can't because people want the content." The behind-the-scenes footage revealed that Santos had asked for payment for the interview several times but was rejected. He also warned Fumudoh to be 'mindful with the DOJ stuff,' referencing the Department of Justice investigations.

In another part of the interview, Fumudoh asked about Santos’ potential appearances on shows like Dancing With the Stars (a firm 'No') or RuPaul's Drag Race (an open invitation: "I haven't got that invite yet. I'd love to go read a bi---"). Santos also addressed questions about the number of Black friends he had and his stand on a cease-fire in Israel. Santos, who earlier faced criticism for comparing himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks, explained, "I used an analogy. I'm not like Rosa Parks. Come on, I could never measure up; let's just put it that way." He also labeled prominent figures like former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Senator Bob Menendez as 'frauds,' insinuating his goal to expose 'rot and corruption' within both political parties.

As the interview concluded, Santos found it difficult to define empathy, and Fumudoh cheekily referenced the accusations against him, asserting, "What excites you most about going to prison?" To this, Santos answered, "That's below the belt," As per HuffPost, Fumudoh then picked up a Hermés Birkin bag, alluding to Santos reportedly using campaign funds for luxury shopping.

Santos, who was recently expelled from Congress for reported misuse of campaign funds and misrepresentation of his credentials, came in touch with Fumudoh as she reached out on X (formerly Twitter) and extended an invitation for an interview, dubbing him a potentially 'iconic guest.'

As per The Independent, the interview's revelations ranged from Santos admitting his unfamiliarity with civil rights icons James Baldwin and Harvey Milk to confirming his brief stint as a drag queen. Fumudoh's fans lauded her for the entertaining and enlightening conversation, with one X/Twitter user even jokingly suggesting, “Give Ziwe a Pulitzer I’m so serious.” Another user exclaimed, “Can we PLEASE not stan a f@sc!st because he’s snappy & shady.”

Santos also affirmed that he could run for office again, “Not now but in the future. I’m not ruling it out, because I think the country needs more independent thinkers now. I’ll be back. I’m 35 – they’re all in their 50s, I’ll outlive them. Each and last one of them,” he remarked.

