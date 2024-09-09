George Lopez Slams Jennifer Lopez’s Raunchy Selfies Amid Ongoing Split With Ben Affleck

George Lopez recently blasted Jennifer Lopez for sharing intimate images online amid her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck. On his iHeartRadio program appearance on Thursday, Sep. 5, George opined that Affleck appeared 'miserable' with Jennifer. As reported by OK! Magazine, the comedian stated, "You look at Ben Affleck— you've never seen one dude more miserable being married."

On the Politickin podcast with hosts Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson, he added, "Jennifer Lopez posting a tweet…a selfie with her a--, it’s almost like, next! The minute their divorce isn’t even final, they’re already taking pictures of their a--!" The singer posted a photo on Instagram last week that included a provocative one-piece swimsuit and several other summertime images. She captioned the same with the lyrics, "Oh, it was a summer." The Instagram carousel also featured a photo of a quote that read, "Everything is unfolding in divine order."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Lionel Hahn

Just one week after filing for divorce on the anniversary of their second wedding ceremony—without an attorney—Jennifer's snaps portrayed to her fans that the celebrity remains unfazed. This follows a source telling Page Six that Jennifer was receptive to hearing other people's perspectives on her life. The insider spilled, "She is open to listening to new voices of those around her...She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions."

After Jennifer filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court, the couple was left to divide their assets. However, the absence of a prenuptial agreement might potentially cause complications. One such asset is their shared house in Beverly Hills, which they bought for a whopping $60 million in 2023 and are now selling for $68 million.

Affleck and Jennifer's marriage lasted just two years. While the couple was going through their divorce, rumors began circulating about Jennifer's supposed efforts to save the relationship. At the time, an informant spilled to People, "The way she cared for him was almost childlike. Friends constantly reminded her that she is not responsible for his feelings. He was very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She is very grateful for everything."

While the couple has been mum on the subject, another source claimed that Affleck's 'mood swings' were a big reason. The informant disclosed to People, "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to. You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings." Affleck supposedly would go from "being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him" to the 'deepest, darkest behavior,' according to the source.